Euro-Spec 2022 Kia Sportage Unveiled, Gets Electrified Powertrains

The new-gen Kia Sportage will go on sale in the UK before the end of this year, available in mild-hybrid, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid variants

Kia has officially unveiled the fifth-generation Sportage for the European markets. The Euro-spec model has the same bold styling as the global model, which debuted back in July this year. However, there are a few subtle changes to the styling of the European model, and it has smaller dimensions as well.

The Euro-spec Kia Sportage is 4,515mm long, with a wheelbase length of 2,680mm. Compared to the global version, its length is 85mm less while the wheelbase is 75mm shorter. However, compared to the previous-gen model, the length and wheelbase have grown by 30mm and 10mm, respectively.

The design of the SUV has been altered to suit the altered dimensions. The European model gets the same front fascia, featuring the signature tiger-nose grille and the controversial LED headlamps and LED DRLs. The side profile has been updated as well, and the C-pillar are thicker due to the lack of rear quarter glass. Also, on the GT-Line trim, the SUV gets a black roof.

The highlight of the interior of the new Kia Sportage is the dual-display, which consists of a curved infotainment touchscreen and a full-digital instrument cluster, both 12.3 inches in size. The SUV’s dashboard gets the same design as its global sibling, with the GT-Line version getting a black interior theme.

The new Sportage gets an Electronic Controlled Suspension system, which ensures a comfy ride under all conditions. Driving modes are also available – Comfort, Eco, Sport – along with Terrain modes – Snow, Mud, Sand. Advanced safety tech like front-collision avoidance and adaptive cruise control are also available. As for the powertrain options, there are several on offer here.

The Euro-spec 2022 Kia Sportage gets a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine, available in two states of tune – 150 PS and 180 PS. A diesel engine is also offered here, which is a 1.6-litre turbocharged motor, also available in two states of tune – 115 PS and 136 PS. Both these engines come with a mild-hybrid system as standard.

There’s also a hybrid powertrain on offer, which uses a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 44.2 kW electric motor with a 1.49 kWh battery. The combined power output is rated at 230 PS. A plug-in hybrid version of the SUV is also available, which uses the same 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine, along with a 66.9 kW electric motor and a 13.8 kWh battery. The PHEV model belts out a peak power of 265 PS.