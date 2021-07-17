Euro-Spec 2022 Kia Sportage Spied Undisguised With Sporty Styling

2022 Kia Sportage will be offered in multiple powertrain and transmission choices in Europe; only subtle exterior changes are possible compared to the global model

The European version of the new generation Kia Sportage has been leaked on the interweb courtesy of the undisguised spy pictures that emerged on KCB. The Euro-spec Sportage will be introduced around September this year and it will have a short wheelbase compared to the global version. The fifth-generation did turn heads for its rather eccentric styling details upon release a few days ago.

The shorter wheelbase Sportage bound for Europe is specific to that market and it will have an overall length of around 4.50 m. It has similar design elements as the global model except for some subtle changes. The new-gen Sportage will follow the same route as the Hyundai Tucson, which is retailed in two versions.

The premium crossover is offered with an overall length of 4.63 m in markets like the United States, Australia and South Korea while the shorter wheelbase version stretching 4.50 m long is sold in Europe. Apparently, the 4.63 m long version necessitates a longer rear overhang. The fifth-gen Kia Sportage can be had in multiple powertrain options including PHEV, 48V mild-hybrid and full-hybrid variants.

The European Sportage will come with a 1.6-litre T-GDI Smartstream producing 150 PS and it sends power to only the front wheels while the 180 PS variant comes with an optional 4WD system. The 1.6-litre four-cylinder CRDi diesel develops 136 PS maximum power and is linked with a 4WD system as well. The hybrid mill based on the 1.6-litre T-GDi engine works in tandem with a 44.2 kW electric motor and a 1.49 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery.

It is mated to a six-speed MT and has a combined power output of 230 PS. The regular version of the same engine makes 150 PS and is paired with a six-speed MT. The 1.6-litre CRDi Smartstream diesel pumps out 115 PS and is hooked with a six-speed MT. The 1.6-litre T-GDi PHEV is good enough to deliver 265 PS, and it will likely be made available later this year.

Whether the latest Kia Sportage would reach India or not is yet unknown. It could be positioned above the Seltos mid-size SUV to compete against a range of premium SUVs including the Hyundai Tucson.