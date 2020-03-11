Euro-spec 2020 Suzuki Ignis Facelift Debuts With Different Interior

In India, the updated Maruti Ignis was launched at the Auto Expo 2020 last month and comes with a host of minor exterior styling changes and BSVI petrol engine

Last month, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s largest-selling carmaker, introduced the mid-cycle facelift for the Ignis. The refreshed model comes with a host of minor styling updates and a BSVI-compliant petrol engine that is available with the 5-speed manual and AMT options.

Now, in a new development, even the European Ignis has bene revised and gets the same exterior updates as the Indian model. However, it also gets an updated interior and a mild-hybrid powertrain. Like the Indian version, the European model gets a new set of bumpers that carry a faux skid plate each, a new front grille and a set of new colour options.

The Euro-spec model is now available in Tough Khaki Pearl, Rush Yellow and Caravan Ivory Pearl. With this, the small car is now on sale with 11 monotone and 7 dual-tone colour options. In comparison, the new colour options for the Indian model include Lucent Orange and New Turquoise.

For the European market, the interior of the Ignis is slightly different from that of the Indian model. While the India-spec model comes with dual-tone colour shade, the European version has a predominantly black cabin. Also, it now has a redesigned touchscreen infotainment unit and a revised instrument cluster. Furthermore, customers can opt for Gunmetal Grey or Blue accents for a more premium look.

On one hand, the India-spec Maruti Ignis facelift comes with a BSVI-compliant 1.2-litre K12B petrol engine that outputs 83PS and 113Nm. On the other hand, the European model gets the 1.2-litre DualJet version that benefits from a new dual-injection system and offers a maximum power of 90hp for the Japan-spec model. The specifications of the European version are yet to be revealed.

The European model also gets a mild-hybrid variant that has its battery capacity increased from 3 Ah previously to 10 Ah now. This system uses kinetic energy produced during deceleration to charge the battery and later assist the powertrain during acceleration. The mild-hybrid option is only available with the CVT variant. The market launch of the new Ignis in Europe will take place next month.