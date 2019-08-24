Ertiga Based Maruti Suzuki XL6 Launched – Top 5 Things To Know

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the XL6 in India from Rs. 9.79 Lakh and gets a number of changes as compared to the Ertiga MPV.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker has launched the XL6 MPV in India, there first launch since the launched the Ertiga in India almost 10 months ago. Incidentally or strategically, the XL6 is based on the Ertiga, which proved to be a success for the brand and is doing sales numbers better the Vitara Brezza compact SUV.

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is launched at a starting price of Rs 9.79 Lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in 4 variants. Although Maruti Suzuki is going through some turbulent times facing a severe sales crunch, the XL6 could turn the tide in favour of the brand. Here are top 5 things to know about the newly launched Maruti Suzuki XL6.

1. Maruti XL6 Design

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 looks identical to the Ertiga Cross sold in the international markets and bears resemblance to the Ertiga MPV. However, there are a few visible changes. The XL6 gets a completely new front design with bigger front grille and new headlight units with integrated LED daytime running lamps. The bumper is also new and gets a chrome treatment with lower grille and larger air intakes. There are two horizontal chrome lines running on the grille.

To give it a more rugged look, there are skid plates at the front and back, body cladding, bigger wheel arches and roof rails. The XL6 will also get machine-finished alloy wheels and a new set of tail light cluster. Overall, the XL6 looks visibly different to the Ertiga, however, the silhouette is similar and so are the overall dimensions. Maruti Suzuki is also offering new colour schemes in the XL6, including the Nexa Blue, that makes it look premium.

2. Cabin

The biggest difference between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the XL6 is the cabin. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is sold as a 6-seater MPV, with a captain seat layout in the middle row, to give it a more premium feel.

The dual-tone interior in the Ertiga will be replaced by an all-black theme while the equipment will remain the same, including a touchscreen infotainment system, reverse parking camera, and steering mounted controls. The XL6 also gets cruise control and leather-wrapped seats in addition to Ertiga now. Safety-wise, the XL6 gets dual airbags and ABS with EBD as standard.

3. Engine

Talking about the mechanicals, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 will continue to be powered by the same 1.5-litre K-Series Smart Hybrid petrol engine delivering 104.6 PS and 138 Nm as in the Ertiga. While the Ertiga engine is BS-IV compliant, the XL6 is BS-VI ready. The engine gets a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed auto gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki has eliminated the diesel engine as they have announced earlier. Maruti Suzuki has also worked on the NVH levels and they are more refined now, make XL6 plusher. The Ertiga continues to get a 1.5 diesel until the new emission norms kick in.

4. Price

The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 9.79 lakh (ex-showroom), which is at least Rs 2 Lakh more than the base Ertiga, which starts at Rs 7.55 Lakh. However, the XL6 is not launched in base variant like the Ertiga and starts at Zeta version, which is Rs 75,000 expensive than the corresponding variant.

There are only 4 variants, 2 each for manual and Automatic and the top-spec model is priced at Rs 11.46 lakh. The Ertiga, on the other hand, has a top-end diesel motor priced synonymous to the XL6 Alpha AT.

5. Sales Network

Apart from the product changes, the biggest difference between the Maruti Suzuki’s two MPVs is that they will be retailed through different channels. While the XL6 will join Baleno, S-Cross, Ciaz and Ignis to be sold through the Nexa sales channel, which is a premium network of India’s largest car manufacturer, the Ertiga is sold through the Arena channel, the reworked regular dealerships with cars like Alto, Swift, Vitara Brezza among others. The XL6 is the first MPV from the brand to be sold through the premium network. In a short span of introduction 4 years ago, Nexa has sold a million cars in India.