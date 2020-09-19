Entry-Level Suzuki V-Strom 160 Adv Patent Image Leaked Online

Suzuki V-Strom 160 comes from the brand’s Chinese partner Haojue as it will more likely use the 162 cc engine from DR160S

Suzuki has Haojue as its partner in China and just as any other global two-wheeler giants, the country specific models are necessary to have a successful association and sustainability there. The patent image of an entry-level adventure tourer has come up on the internet and with no surprise, it has taken styling cues from the highly popular V-Strom range.

The patent pictures do show the presence of the signature beak up front while the headlamp has taken an angular approach. The body panels do look sharp but nothing too dramatic thankfully. The single piece seat has a stepped up portion for the pillion and the single piece grab rail could also be seen on the patent image along with short fenders up front and rear.

Other key highlights we can infer from the patent are tall handlebar setup, tail windblast protector, shielded exhaust muffler, aggressive fuel tank, alloy wheels, front and rear disc brakes. It will likely off-channel ABS system, long travel telescopic front suspension, adjustable rear suspension, slender LED tail lamps and turn signals as well.

It appears to have plenty in common with the Haojue DR160S including the powertrain. The single-cylinder unit develops a maximum power output of 15 bhp and 14 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with a five-speed transmission. The same setup and performance numbers can also be expected on the 160 ADV with closer gear ratios for better tractability during off-road conditions.

The Haojue 160 adventure bike is bound for the Chinese market but in the near future, Suzuki could badge it as the entry-level V-Strom especially for other Asian countries. As for India, the adventure motorcycling space is becoming more popular than ever before but only the Hero XPulse 200 and Royal Enfield Himalayan are accessible models in this particular segment.

KTM is expected to launch a quarter-litre adv based on the Duke 250 next year and more bike makers could hop on the bandwagon including Suzuki, which sells the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 locally. We do hope they will spawn a V-Strom 250 for India but no official confirmation is out yet.