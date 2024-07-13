Royal Enfield 250 cc Bike Under Development – Below Rs. 1.5 Lakh?

Royal Enfield is considering the integration of hybrid technology with the new 250 cc engine but it’s only in its initial stage

Royal Enfield introduced the Hunter 350 in August 2022 in India and it has been well received by customers. With a lightweight frame and a no frills package, the Hunter 350 proved to be adhering to the masses and it has racked up good volumes over the last couple of years. Building on the momentum created by the latest 350 cc range, RE appears to be working on new models.

The Classic 350, Bullet 350 and Hunter 350 are expected to receive mid-cycle updates in the near future. The Chennai-based manufacturer is currently developing a series of 450 cc and 650 cc motorcycles as the highly-awaited Guerrilla 450 will be launched on July 17 while the Classic 650, Bullet 650 and Scrambler 650 are also in the pipeline.

Speculations surrounding RE’s brand new 250 cc range have existed since 2016, before intensifying in 2019. However, in early 2020, it was said that the project was abandoned. According to a new report that emerged on the interweb, Royal Enfield appears to be working on a brand new 250 cc engine platform for its future offerings as it has received the nod from authorities.

Codenamed the V platform, it is expected to have several similarities with the J-series engine platform as the 349 cc single-cylinder OHC air- and oil-cooled fuel-injected engine is relatively simple and the same formula could be used in the brand new 250 cc mill as well. It won’t be as technologically advanced as the Sherpa liquid-cooled 452 cc DOHC engine to keep costs in check.

The prices of new motorcycles have increased drastically in recent years due to various factors and thus manufacturers are finding ways to offer their existing models with better value by adding new features to offset the price jump. Another key strategy being followed is the entry into new segments that have not been previously explored.

The quarter-litre segment is identified as a sweet spot by many two-wheeler makers and Royal Enfield looks set to be venturing into this space around 2026-27. The report has further noted that the hybrid technology is being explored with the 250 cc powertrain as well for improved fuel efficiency but it is yet unknown if it will see the light.