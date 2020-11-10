Entry-Level Luxury Cars In India – Price & Specifications

While car prices continue to increase over time, luxury manufacturers continue to work upon introducing new affordable entry-level cars in their respective line-ups to woo buyers

Entry-level cars from luxury automakers have always been a popular choice in the Indian market, since the pride of owning and driving a proper luxury car can simply not be replicated. This trend continues to tempt luxury car manufacturers to work on introducing more and more affordable cars in their respective line-ups, and the said space is now filled with a host of choices.

We have put together a list of top 8 most affordable luxury cars currently available in the Indian market, with their price and engine specifications, take a look –

Car Engine Specs Price* Audi Q2 2.0-litre turbo petrol | 193 PS | 320 Nm Rs 34.99 lakh – Rs 48.89 lakh BMW X1 Petrol 2.0-litre turbo petrol | 195 PS | 280 Nm Rs 35.90 lakh – Rs 38.70 lakh BMW X1 Diesel 2.0-litre diesel | 193 PS | 400 Nm Rs 39.90 lakh – Rs 42.90 lakh Mini Countryman 2.0-litre turbo petrol | 195 PS | 280 Nm Rs 38.50 lakh – Rs 42.40 lakh BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2.0-litre diesel | 193 PS | 400 Nm Rs 39.30 lakh – Rs 41.40 lakh BMW 3 Series Diesel 2.0-litre diesel | 193 PS | 400 Nm Rs 42.10 lakh BMW 3 Series Petrol 2.0-litre turbo petrol | 258 PS | 400 Nm Rs 41.70 lakh – Rs 47.50 lakh Mercedes-Benz C-Class Petrol 2.0-litre turbo petrol | 203 PS | 280 Nm Rs 41.31 lakh – Rs 47.14 lakh Mercedes-Benz C-Class Diesel 2.0-litre diesel | 194 PS | 400 Nm Rs 43.38 lakh – Rs 48.80 lakh 2.0-litre diesel | 245 PS | 500 Nm Rs 51.76 lakh Jaguar XE 2.0-litre turbo petrol | 250 PS | 365 Nm Rs 46.64 lakh – Rs 48.50 lakh Volvo XC40 2.0-litre turbo petrol | 193 PS | 300 Nm Rs 39.90 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi

Audi Q2

Audi recently launched its most affordable SUV offering in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 34.99 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 48.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. The SUV comes equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine putting out 193 PS power and 320 Nm torque.

BMW X1

The X1 is the entry point to BMW’s SUV range, and is available with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing 195 PS and 280 Nm torque, and a 2.0-litre diesel engine rated at 193 PS/400 Nm. The X1 is currently priced between Rs 35.90 – 38.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mini Countryman

The Countryman is Mini’s first crossover SUV, and is available in India in two variants – Cooper S and Cooper S JCW Inspired, priced at Rs 38.50 lakh and Rs 42.40 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The car draws power from the same 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine as the aforementioned BMW X1, which is rated at 195 PS/280 Nm.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW recently launched its most affordable car in India, i.e. the 2 Series Gran Coupe at a starting price of Rs 39.30 lakh, going up to Rs 41.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is available with a sole 2.0-litre oil burner that belts out 193 PS of max power and 400 Nm of peak torque.

BMW 3 Series

The 3 Series has been one of the best-selling luxury cars in the Indian market, and sits atop the aforementioned 2 Series Gran Coupe in BMW’s Indian line-up. BMW offers the 3 Series with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 258 PS power and 400 Nm torque, as well as a 2.0-litre diesel mill rated at 193 PS/400 Nm. The pricing for the luxury saloon starts from Rs 41.70 lakh and goes up to Rs 47.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

The BMW 3 Series rivalling Mercedes-Benz C-Class is currently retailed between Rs 41.31 – 51.76 lakh (ex-showroom), and is available with two different engine options – a 2.0-litre gasoline engine that puts out 203 PS and 280 Nm, as well as a 2.0-litre diesel mill with a max power output of 194 PS and a peak torque rating of 400 Nm. The top of the line C 300d AMG line variant gets the same 2.0-litre diesel engine, but in a different state of tune, i.e. 245 PS/500 Nm.

Jaguar XE

The Jaguar XE also rivals the likes of the BMW 3 Series as well as the Mercedes-Benz C-Class in the country, and is currently available here in two trim levels priced at Rs 46.64 lakh and Rs 48.50 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. However, it comes equipped with a sole 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing 250 PS power and 365 Nm torque.

Volvo XC40

The Volv XC40 is currently available in India in a single trim, i.e. T4 R-Design, which is priced at Rs 39.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The luxury crossover SUV comes equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that churns out 193 PS power and 300 Nm torque.