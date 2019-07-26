Entry-level Kia Seltos Spotted, Likely To Be Priced At Rs 9.99 lakh

While the Kia Seltos will officially launch in India on August 22, a base model of the upcoming SUV has been photographed in South Korea

The much-awaited Kia Seltos is less than a month away from its launch will officially enter the Indian market on August 22. The new model will be positioned above the Hyundai Creta and will go on to rival the likes of MG Hector and Tata Harrier. However, the Seltos is already on sale in South Korea, where a base model was recently spotted in all its glory.

Compared to the top-spec Kia Seltos that will be sold with full-LED headlamps and many other LED elements on the front fascia like heartbeat DRL, ice cube fog lamps and an extended light strip on the grille. The base model, however, comes with projector headlamps but no LED lighting elements. Even the alloy wheels are different and don’t look as premium as those on the top-spec model.

Compared to the Indian version, the Korean model will have a different set of engine options, which means even the specs will be quite different. Hence, it is quite early to speculate what the Indian version will exactly look like. In India, the Kia Seltos will be sold with two petrol and a diesel engine option. The Seltos will possibly retail in a price range of roughly Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17 lakh*.

The base petrol model, which will be available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 6-speed manual transmission, is likely to cost Rs 9.99 lakh*, while the top-of-the-like GT Line version with a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission is likely to cost almost Rs 17.5 lakh*.

Variant Wise Expected Prices of Kia Seltos:

Kia Seltos Diesel (S-Line) Variants Expected Price (Ex-showroom) ST Rs. 12.20 Lakh STK Rs. 13.50 Lakh STK+ Rs. 14.70 Lakh Automatic Variants Rs. 1.2 Lakh To 1.4 Lakh Over MT

Kia Seltos Petrol 1.5 L Tech-Line variants Expected Price (Ex-showroom) HTE Rs. 10.35 Lakh HTK Rs. 11.20 Lakh HTK+ Rs. 12.40 Lakh HTX Rs. 13.50 Lakh HTX+ Rs. 14.50 Lakh Automatic variants Rs. 1.2 Lakh To 1.4 Lakh Over MT

Kia Seltos Petrol GT-Line 1.4L Variants Expected Price (Ex-showroom) GTK Rs. 11.90 Lakh GTX Rs. 14.40 Lakh GTX+ Rs. 15.40 Lakh Automatic variants Rs. 1.5 Lakh To 1.6 Lakh Over MT

The Kia Seltos is underpinned by a new platform that will even form the base for the next-gen Hyundai Creta for India. The top-spec trim of the new model will be sold with various upmarket features like a connected apps suite with 37 applications, Heads-Up Display, Air Purifier and more.

The Kia Seltos will spearhead its Korean carmaker’s charge into the Indian market. So far, the company has invested more than Rs 14,000 crore in India along with its local vendor partners. The Seltos will be produced at the carmaker’s Anantapur-based facility in Andhra Pradesh, which has an installed annual capacity of 3 lakh units.

*ex-showroom