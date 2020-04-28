End Of An Era! Final 991 Porsche 911 Auctioned Off For $ 5,00,000

The proceeds of the final 991 Porsche 911, which is a Speedster, will go to the affected patients and the people in need

An auction conducted by RM Sotheby’s, a classic car auction company, turned out to be of historical importance as the last unit of the 991 Porsche 911 has been sold. The final production unit was a 911 Speedster rolled out of Porsche’s Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen in Germany. Due to its significance, a total of 32 bids were contested over a period of a week.

And finally, it was sold for a massive sum of USD 5,00,000 (Rs. 3.81 crore approximately). The said money goes for a good cause though as it will be donated to United Way Worldwide’s fund for aiding patients in the United States as part of the recovery phase in the communities. To extend the hands of support, Porsche’s North American division has also revealed to match the winning bid.

Thus, a total fund of USD 1 million (Rs. 7.62 crore) was raised, and it will go to healthcare services and food banks among other operations through United Way to help the affected people. Back to the Porsche 911 Speedster, it will be received by the winning bidder at a special event scheduled by Zellmer. He will also be treated with a unique tour at Porsche’s Headquarters in Weissach, Germany.

The winning bigger will get to see Porsche’s engineering and design facilities there as he/she will be the esteemed guest of Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser, head of 911 division, and Andreas Preuninger who is the lead for GT model line. The owner of the final 991 Porsche 911 will also get a bespoke Porsche Design timepiece done up with chassis number of the 911 Speedster on its casing.

He will also receive a book illustrating the construction of the final 991 with an original sketch by the Speedster design team and exclusive photographs. Finished in GT Silver Metallic shade, the 911 Speedster have covered only 20 delivery miles and is powered by a 4.0-litre, naturally-aspirated, flat-six engine kicking out 502 horsepower.

It is paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The 911 Speedster features Heritage Design package – one of the many personalization packages available for the model and it includes the ability to choose their preferred plaque numbers.