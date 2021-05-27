Electric Wagon R Spied Undisguised On Test With Toyota Badging

Recently, another test mule of Maruti Wagon-R EV was spotted doing road testing, but this one was uncamouflaged and wearing Toyota badges

Maruti Suzuki has been testing the Wagon-R EV for a few years now, but the manufacturer has provided no information about the vehicle’s launch timeline. On the contrary, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer has stated multiple times that an electric vehicle would be impractical due to the high price of EVs and low sales volumes compared to traditional IC-engine vehicles.

However, there seems to be some new development, and we might see the Wagon-R EV finally arrive in the Indian market soon. Recently, a test model of the electric hatchback was spotted during testing without any camouflage. The undisguised test model gives us a clear look at the exterior design of the vehicle.

Although the vehicle bears resemblance to the regular Wagon-R in terms of overall styling, there are a few differences, like new bumpers, different side profile, and a completely new front fascia. The Wagon-R EV sports all-LED exterior lighting, with a sharp-looking split headlamp design at the front. However, the most interesting thing to note here is the presence of Toyota badges on the car!

The alloy wheels have the same design as the ones on the Ignis, but sport Toyota badges in the centre. Regular readers might know that Toyota and Suzuki have an ongoing global partnership, which also extends to Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Kirloskar Motor. Thanks to that, the latter has introduced rebadged Maruti vehicles (like Glanza and Urban Cruiser) in the Indian market under its own brand.

In all honesty, a Toyota-branded EV makes a lot of sense. Maruti Suzuki has been reluctant to launch EVs because of two reasons – high price and relatively low expected sales – which would effectively make it a niche product. Toyota has a premium brand image in India, so a niche product would have better popularity under its umbrella. That said, Maruti might introduce the vehicle later under its own brand as well.

It would be interesting to see the Wagon-R EV finally go on sale, albeit with Toyota badges and a new name. If approved, this upcoming Toyota electric hatchback is likely to launch towards the end of this year, with an expected starting price of around Rs. 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).