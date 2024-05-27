Electric Two-Wheeler Sales April 2024: Ola, Bajaj, TVS, Hero, Ather

The overall electric two-wheeler sales tally stood at 65,111 units in April 2024, registering a 2.63% decline over the previous year

The electric two-wheeler segment is slowly gaining traction in the Indian market and the overall growth over the past few years is quite encouraging for the manufacturers. In the month of April 2024, electric two-wheeler sales stood at 65,111 units mark, thereby registering a 2.63% YOY de-growth over the previous year.

This minor decline in the YOY sales can be attributed to the end of FAME-II subsidies on 31st March 2024 which resulted in price hike for the electric two-wheelers. Ola Electric continued with its top spot in April 2024 by selling 33,963 units, registering a 53.90% YOY growth.

Ola’s market share in the electric two-wheeler segment was recorded over 50%. Trailing behind is the TVS Motor Company with 7,675 units in the bag, a 12.37% de-growth over the previous year. Bajaj Auto Group is one of the highest gainers in FY2024 as the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer sold over 1.07 lakh units with YOY growth of 226.14%.

S. No. Electric Two-Wheeler OEM Sales in April 2024 Sales in April 2023 1. Ola Electric (53.90%) 33,963 22,068 2. TVS Motor Company (-12.37%) 7,675 8,758 3. Bajaj Auto (83.95%) 7,529 4,093 4. Ather Energy (-47.94%) 4,062 7,802 5. Greaves Electric (355.72%) 2,511 551 6. Wardwizard (308.47%) 1,205 295 7. Hero MotoCorp (553.10%) 947 145 8. Shema EV 819 0 9. Revolt (41.25%) 743 526 10. BGAUSS (-7.78%) 711 771 11. Okinawa (-81.60%) 592 3,218 12. Kinetic Green (-47.88%) 442 848 13. Quantam EV (491.67%) 426 72 14. Okaya (-76.20%) 372 1,563 15. Others (-80.73%) 3,114 16,163 – Total (-2.63%) 65,111 66,873

Bajaj acquired the third spot in the domestic sales tally with 7,529 units, a massive 83.95% YOY gain. Ather Energy experienced a 47.94% decline last month with just 4,062 units in its portfolio. Hero MotoCorp and Quantam EV are the top gainers in the month of April 2024 with 553.10% and 491.67% YOY growth, respectively.

The former managed to sell 947 units while the latter’s sales bar stood at 426 units. Greaves Electric Mobility also gained by 355.72% in the YOY analysis. Setting aside the prominent names in the market, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited sold a total of 1,205 electric two-wheelers in April, registering 308.47% YOY growth. Revolt and Okinawa managed to sell 743 and 592 units, respectively.

While a number of top manufacturers saw healthy growth in April 2024, TVS and Ather’s sales declined by a considerable margin. Apart from these, companies like Greaves Electric, Wardwizard and Revolt saw considerable growth in the YOY sales.