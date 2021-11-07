Electric Cars See Record-Breaking Sales In India In H1 FY21-22

Electric car sales in India from April 2021 to September 2021 grew by 234 per cent on a YoY basis, setting a new record

Although the Indian automobile industry has been slow to adopt electrification, EVs are steadily gaining popularity among buyers here. In the first half of the current financial year (FY2021-2022, or between April 2021 and September 2021), a total of 6,261 electric cars were sold in our market, setting a new record.

During the same period last year, i.e., from April 2020 to September 2020, the electric car sales figure for the Indian market stood at 1,872 units, which translates to a 234 per cent increase on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis for this year. Tata Nexon EV took the lead on the sales charts, with 3,618 units sold during the first half of the ongoing financial year, registering a YoY sales growth of 214 per cent.

MG ZS EV managed to grab the second spot, achieving a sales figure of 1,789 units in H1 FY21-22, with a sales growth of 250 per cent on a YoY basis. In the third place, we have Tata Tigor EV, with a sales figure of 801 units during the aforementioned period, registering a YoY sales growth of 701 per cent.

Hyundai Kona holds the fourth position, with 51 units sold in the first half of FY21-22. However, its sales have gone down by 50 per cent on a YoY basis during that time period. Next on the chart is Mahindra Verito, which only managed to sell 2 units during that period, registering a sales decline of 75 per cent.

Plenty more EVs are slated to launch in the Indian market in the near future. Mahindra & Mahindra will be introducing the eKUV100 soon, likely around early-2021, expected to be followed later by eXUV300. Other than that, a prototype of the XUV700 has also been reportedly built by the manufacturer.

Tata Motors has a slew of new EVs in the pipeline as well, including the Altroz EV and Punch EV. MG Motor India had also previously announced that it is planning to introduce a new electric vehicle, which would be positioned under the ZS EV. Hyundai and Kia are also planning to launch a few EVs, which will include a low-cost electric car that is currently under development.