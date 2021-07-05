Electric Cars (EV) Sales In India In June 2021 – Nexon EV, Kona EV, ZS EV

Tata Nexon EV took the top spot on the electric vehicle sales chart once again last month, beating MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV by a significant margin

Last month, Tata Motors sold a total of 650 units of the Nexon EV in the Indian market, which is the highest monthly sales figure achieved by the vehicle yet. Since its launch back in January 2020, over 4,500 units of the electric Nexon have been sold, and it is the most popular EV in our country currently.

Meanwhile, MG Motor India managed to sell a total of 250 units of the ZS EV in June 2021, while Hyundai only sold 7 units of the Kona EV. The Nexon EV’s relatively lower price is one of the biggest reasons for its popularity over the other two electric SUVs. However, it should be noted that the Nexon electric is not a direct rival to MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV, as it occupies a lower segment instead.

Tata Nexon EV is priced from Rs. 13.99 lakh to Rs. 16.56 lakh in the Indian market. As for MG ZS EV, its price ranges from Rs. 20.99 lakh to Rs. 24.18 lakh, while the Kona EV is priced from Rs. 23.77 lakh to 23.96 lakh (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Powering the Nexon EV is a single electric motor, rated at 129 PS and 245 Nm, which draws power from a 30.2 kWh battery pack. The vehicle can deliver an ARAI-tested driving range of 312 km. Hyundai Kona EV is slightly more powerful, with its electric motor delivering 136 PS and 350 Nm.

S.no June 2021 Electric Cars Sales In India Units 1. Hyundai Kona EV 7 2. MG ZS EV 250 3. Tata Nexon EV 650

The Kona EV comes with a 39.2 kWh battery pack, which is good for a driving range of 452 km (ARAI-tested). MG ZS EV is the most powerful of the lot, rated at 143 PS and 350 Nm. It gets a 44.5 kWh battery pack, which is capable of delivering an ARAI-tested driving range of 419 km.

MG Motor India is planning to launch another electric SUV in our market, expected within the next two years. The upcoming model will be positioned below the ZS EV, which would make it a close rival to Tata Nexon EV. It would be interesting to see how the electric Tata crossover would hold up against a similarly-priced competitor.