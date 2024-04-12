Electric Car Sales Up By 90% In FY2024 – Tata, Mahindra, MG, BYD

The overall electric car sales tally stood at 90,996 units in FY2024 registering a 91.37% growth over the previous year

The electric passenger vehicle segment is slowly gaining traction in the Indian market and the overall growth over the past few years is quite encouraging for the manufacturers. In FY2024, passenger electric car sales touched a new high of 90,996 units, thereby registering over 90% YOY growth over the previous year. In terms of market share, the electric car segment grew to 2.3% of the total passenger vehicle segment as compared to the FY2023’s 1.3%.

Tata Motors continued with its top spot in FY2024 sales tally by selling 64,217 units, registering a 65.82% YOY growth. The Indian car maker boasts an extensive line-up of electric cars in its portfolio in the mass market EV segment such as Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV and Nexon EV. Trailing behind is the MG Motor India with around 11,611 units in the bag, a 155.19% growth over the previous year.

Mahindra & Mahindra registered the highest YOY growth of 1151.75% in the segment by selling 6,071 units of its sole electric car, the XUV400 EV. Despite this, the Indian SUV manufacturer managed to hold the 3rd spot. Citroen India managed to sell 2,032 electric cars in FY2024, a whopping 872.25% gain over the previous year. The eC3 is the only electric car in the French carmaker’s stable.

S. No. Electric Passenger Vehicle Retail Sales in FY2024 Sales in FY2023 1. Tata Motors (65.82%) 64,217 38,728 2. MG Motor India (155.19%) 11,611 4,550 3. Mahindra (1151.75%) 6,071 485 4. Citroen India (872.25%) 2,032 209 5. Hyundai Motor India (128.91%) 1,829 799 6. BYD India (61.86%) 1,774 1,096 7. BMW India (260.41%) 1,420 394 8. Volvo Auto India (305.44%) 596 147 9. Mercedes-Benz AG (122.13%) 562 253 10. Kia Motor India (35.76%) 429 316 11. Audi AG (54.72%) 164 106 12. Porsche AG (79.37%) 113 63 13. Others (-56.05) 178 405 – Total (90.37%) 90,996 47,551

Hyundai with its premium offerings, the IONIQ 5 and Kona EV acquired the 5th spot by selling 1,829 units and its YOY growth stood at 128.91%. The Chinese EV manufacturer BYD’s domestic sales tally stood at 1,774 units with a 61.86% YOY growth.

Amongst the mass-market electric car companies, Kia sold the least cars in FY2024 with 429 units in the bag. However, the Korean carmaker still saw a YOY surge of 35.76%. Setting aside mass-market players like Mahindra and Citroen, Volvo Auto India is the top gainer in the premium EV segment with a YOY growth of 305.44%.

BMW stands at the top spot in the luxury EV segment followed by Volvo and Mercedes-Benz. Audi and Porsche are also on the list with triple-digit sales, registering a YOY growth of 54.72% and 79.37% respectively.