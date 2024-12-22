Electric Car Sales In November 2024 – Tata, MG, Mahindra, Kia, BYD & More

Tata Motors continued its reign in the electric vehicle segment in November 2024 despite a 17.71% YOY de-growth

With limited models, the electric vehicle segment in India is witnessing slow progress and a number of factors are responsible for this trend including lack of charging infrastructure, range issues and higher sticker cost of cars as compared to the ICE models. Car manufacturers are ready with a variety of new models for the mass-market EV segment which will go on sale next year and we will see new players in the form of Maruti Suzuki and Toyota. In the article, we will look at the sales of electric cars in the month of November 2024.

The total electric vehicle sales in November 2024 stood at 8,668 units, a 14.58% YOY growth. On the other hand, the segment saw a dip of 18.30% in the MOM analysis. Tata Motors continued to be the top performer with 4,224 units in the bag, however, an overall 17.71% YOY de-growth was observed.

The Indian carmaker sports models like Punch EV, Nexon EV and Curvv in its line-up. Taking the second spot is MG, by selling 3,163 units last month. This accounts for a massive 230.86% YOY growth which can be attributed to the launch of the new MG Windsor contributing a good proportion to the numbers. The Comet EV and ZS EV are also a part of the brand’s line-up.

S. No. Electric Four-Wheeler OEM November 2024 November 2023 1. Tata Motors (-17.71%) 4,224 5,133 2. MG (230.86%) 3,163 956 3. Mahindra (2.03%) 552 541 4. BYD (135.00%) 329 140 5. Mercedes-Benz (58.06%) 98 62 6. BMW (-66.78%) 94 283 7. Citroen (-36.92%) 82 130 8. Kia (78.95%) 68 38 9. Volvo (-57.33%) 32 75 10. Hyundai (-87.35%) 21 166 11. Others (-87.80%) 5 41 – Total (14.58%) 8,668 7,565

Trailing behind is Mahindra with only the XUV400 EV in the line-up and it managed to sell 552 units, a 2.03% YOY growth. The Indian SUV manufacturer will likely see these numbers going up once the new BE 6 and XUV 9e start rolling on the roads. BYD is also not too far behind with 329 units in its portfolio by selling models like the Atto 3 and Seal EV.

Citroen and Kia posted double-digit sales of 82 and 68 units, respectively. Hyundai with the IONIQ 5 sold only 21 units in the electric vehicle segment, however, the soon-to-be launched Creta EV will be a major volume puller for the Korean brand. Talking about the luxury manufacturers, Mercedes-Benz stood at the top spot with 98 units followed by BMW which sold 94 electric cars in November 2024.

Apart from this, Volvo with the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge managed to sell 32 electric cars, registering a 57.33% YOY de-growth.