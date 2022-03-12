Electric Car Sales In February 2022 – Nexon EV, Tigor EV, ZS EV, Kona

Tata Nexon EV and Tigor EV combined to record a total of 2,264 units in the month of February 2022 against 434 units with a YoY growth of 421.6 per cent

The combined sales of Tata Nexon EV and Tigor EV stood at 2,264 units in the month of February 2022 as against 434 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume increase of 421.6 per cent. The MG ZS EV finished in the second position with 38 units against 127 units during the corresponding month in 2021 with a YoY sales decline of 70 per cent.

The Tata Nexon EV has been a massive hit for the homegrown manufacturer since its market debut in early 2020 and it was the most sold passenger electric vehicle in 2021 as well. The electric SUV will more likely have a new variant added to its range this year as a larger battery pack capable of a claimed driving range of around 400 km in a single charge has been speculated.

Tata introduced the updated version of Tigor EV last year and it has been well received amongst customers. The CNG variants of Tiago and Tigor are available in the market as well. The ZS EV received a facelift only a few days ago and is available in two trims with a starting price of Rs. 21.99 lakh for the Excite and Rs. 25.88 lakh for the Exclusive trim (ex-showroom).

Electric Vehicles (YoY) February 2022 Sales Feb 2021 Sales 1. Tata Nexon EV & Tigor EV (421.6%) 2,264 434 2. MG ZS EV (-70%) 38 127 3. Mahindra eVerito (20%) 12 10 4. BYD e6 10 – 5. Audi etron 7 – 6. Hyundai Kona Electric (-58.8%) 7 17

The zero-emission SUV resembles the facelifted version introduced in the global markets last year and it has plenty in common with the Astor midsize SUV. The exterior gets a shut-off front grille, sleeker headlamps, sporty-looking LED Daytime Running Lights, wraparound LED tail lamps, newly designed alloy wheels and so on.

The larger 50.3 kWh Li-ion battery pack supplies energy to an electric motor capable of developing 176 hp and 353 Nm. The facelifted MG ZS EV has a claimed range of 461 km on a single charge – up from 419 km. The Mahindra eVerito was the third most sold passenger electric car in the country last month as 12 units were recorded against 10 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 20 per cent.

The BYD e6 finished fourth with 10 units ahead of Audi etron and Hyundai Kona Electric grabbing seven apiece in February 2022.