Electric Car Sales Grow 20% In 2024, Tata Motors Still Lead

Despite the government rolling back subsidies, electric cars continue showing growth in India, as automakers line up more and better options in showrooms

Electric cars might be a niche in India now but they are on course to becoming mainstream in a few years. In 2024, their sales grew by 20% in our market, in stark contrast to many Western countries where they already make a sizeable part of the sales but are seeing a slowdown.

According to a report, of the 40.7 lakh cars sold in India in 2024, nearly one lakh units were electric models. Thus, electric cars accounted for 2.4% of car sales in the country last year. In comparison, in 2023, electric models recorded 82,688 units in sales and contributed to 2.1% of car sales.

Tata Motors continued ruling India’s electric car market in 2024. However, compared to 2023, its sales were mostly flat and its market share declined. The company sold 61,496 units last year, growing marginally by 2.3% over the preceding year (60,100 units). Its market share dropped from 73% in 2023 to 62% in 2024.

Offering the widest range of electric cars in India, Tata Motors is still in a much stronger position than all its rivals. Last year, the company launched the Punch.ev and Curvv.ev, expanding its electric portfolio to six models, including the fleet-only Xpress-T.

In the second position was JSW Motor, which saw phenomenal growth towards the end of the year, after launching the Windsor EV. The company saw a 125% uptick in sales in 2024, going up from 9,526 units in 2023 to 21,484 units. JSW MG Motor said that the Windsor EV was India’s most popular electric car for three months in a row. In addition to this crossover-styled hatchback, the company sells the Comet EV microcar and the ZS EV SUV.

Based on data obtained from the government’s Vahan portal, an Autocar Professional report says Mahindra was on the third spot. The company sold 7,104 electric cars in 2024, all coming from only one model – the XUV400. Compared to 2023 (4,269 units), this marked a growth of 66%.