Electric Bajaj Chetak Chic To Launch In Pune And Bangalore First – Report

Bajaj is set to launch its first electric scooter, likely to be badged as ‘Bajaj Chetak Chic’ in India on October 16

Named after the iconic Bajaj Chetak – a name that is familiar to almost every Indian two-wheel rider from the 20th century, the Chetak Chic might have big shoes to fill. The Chetak was originally launched in 1972 but was discontinued in 2005 due to rising competition from the development of motorcycles and gearless scooters.

It should be noted that the e-Chetak will be offered under the Urbanite sub-brand name. Also, Bajaj has co-developed the upcoming e-Chetak with the German electronics giant Bosch.

The electric Chetak Chic will be launched in a phased manner, later this month. The first two cities set to get the Chetak Chic are Pune and Bangalore, followed by other metropolitans. Introducing the product in metro cities makes sense considering the lack of EV infrastructure in smaller cities.

However, as development progresses, the Chetak Chic will also be made available elsewhere. It should be noted that other EV manufacturers including Revolt and Ather have followed a similar phased launch for their respective vehicles as well. A phased launch will let Bajaj set up battery swap stations around the said cities.

The decision that Bangalore and Pune are chosen is down to the fact that Bangalore is one of the fastest-growing markets for the EV industry in India. On the other hand, Bajaj Motors has a manufacturing facility in Chakan, on the outskirts of Pune, and thus the initial execution can be easier.

While the technical details of the EV are unknown, it is safe to say that it will sport a LED headlamp unit mounted on the handlebar, along with LED turn indicators. A fully digital instrument cluster is likely to be seen with features like navigation, geo-fencing, ride stats etc, just like its competitor, the Ather 450. Bluetooth connectivity is also likely to be offered as standard.