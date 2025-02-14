Electric 2W Sales January 2025: Ola, Bajaj, TVS, Hero, Ather

The overall electric two-wheeler sales tally stood at 97,734 units in January 2025, registering a 19% growth over the previous year

The electric two-wheeler segment is slowly gaining traction in the Indian market and the overall growth over the past few years is quite encouraging for the manufacturers. In the month of January 2025, electric two-wheeler sales stood at 97,734 units mark, thereby registering an 18.97% YOY growth over the previous year.

This reflects a strong demand for electric two-wheelers in the country and can also be attributed to the launch of new models in 2024 by legacy manufacturers, leading to a wider appeal. Ola Electric stood at the top spot in January 2024 by selling 24,335 units, registering a 24.94% YOY de-growth. Trailing behind is the TVS Motor Company with 23,809 units in the bag, a commendable 55.03% growth over the previous year.

Bajaj Auto Group is one of the highest gainers in January 2025 as the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer sold 21,310 units with YOY growth of 95.67%. Bajaj acquired the third spot in the domestic sales tally and also recorded a good 16.44% MOM gain.

S. No. Electric Two-Wheeler OEM Sales in January 2025 Sales in January 2024 1. Ola Electric (-24.94%) 24,335 32,424 2. TVS Motor Company (55.03%) 23,809 15,358 3. Bajaj Auto (95.67%) 21,310 10,891 4. Ather Energy (37.59%) 12,906 9,380 5. Greaves Electric (53.14%) 3,611 2,358 6. Pur Energy (166.13%) 1,650 620 7. Hero MotoCorp (8.03%) 1,615 1,495 8. BGAUSS Auto (-2.35%) 1,452 1,487 9. Revolt (98.87%) 1,060 533 10. Kinetic Green (-1.71%) 806 820 11. River (1293.02%) 599 43 12. Bounce Electric (95.80%) 560 286 13. Others (-37.71%) 4,020 6,454 – Total (18.97%) 97,734 82,149

Ather Energy also experienced a 37.59% growth last month with 12,906 units in its portfolio. Greaves Electric Mobility gained by 53.14% in the YOY analysis and posted sales of 3,611 units. River and Pur Energy are the top gainers in the month of January 2025 with 1293.02% and 166.13% YOY growth, respectively. The former managed to sell 599 units while the latter’s sales bar stood at 1,650 units.

Hero MotoCorp posted sales of 1,615 units with an 8% YOY growth. Revolt is also not too far behind and its sales bar stood at 1,060 units, registering an upward trend of 98.87% in the YOY analysis. Setting aside the prominent names in the market, Bounce Electric sold a total of 560 electric two-wheelers in January, registering 95.80% YOY growth. BGAUSS Auto managed to sell 1,452 units.

While the majority of electric two-wheeler manufacturers saw healthy growth in January 2025, Ola Electric’s sales declined by a considerable margin. Apart from this, legacy players like Bajaj and TVS recorded good growth in the YOY sales.