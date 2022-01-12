In CY2021, Hero Electric was the most sold electric two-wheeler maker in the country with 46,260 unit sales and 32.3 per cent market share

In the Calendar Year 2021, Hero Electric held the top position in the overall electric two-wheeler manufacturers’ sales table with a registration count of 46,260 units as it garnered a healthy market share of 32.3 per cent. However, it was beaten in the monthly charts in the final month of 2021 as Okinawa narrowly outsold it by 30 units.

Okinawa finished in the second position with 29,945 unit sales last year with a market share of 20.9 per cent while December 2021 saw the company recording a total of 6,098 units. At the third position was Ather Energy as it registered a cumulative domestic tally of 15,921 units and managed to hold on to a market share of 11.1 per cent.

The Bengaluru-based startup has rapidly been expanding its presence across the country as well. Ampere finished in the fourth position ahead of Pur Energy with a total of 12,470 units and last year, it secure a market share of 8.7 per cent. It was the third most sold electric two-wheeler maker in India in December 2021 with 3,343 units.

Electric 2W Brands (YoY) CY2021 Sales (Market Share) Dec 2021 Sales 1. Hero Electric 46,260 (32.3%) 6,058 2. Okinawa 29,945 (20.9%) 6,098 3. Ather Energy 15,921 (11.1%) 1,810 4. Ampere 12,470 (8.7%) 3,343 5. Pur Energy 11,039 (7.7%) 1,684 6. TVS 5,223 (3.6%) 1,100 7. Revolt 4,691 (3.3%) 835 8. Bajaj 4,619 (3.2%) 642 9. Benling India 4,439 (3.1%) 1,091 10. Jitendra 1,922 (1.3%) 493 11. MEW Electricals 1,831 (1.3%) 342 12. Goreen 1,409 (1.0%) 421 13. KLB Komaki 1,175 (0.8%) 186 14. RGM 407 (0.3%) 122 15. Elthor 402 (0.3%) 81 16. Eco 278 (0.2%) 43 17. Ola 238 (0.2%) 238 18. Others 992 (0.7%) 142 TOTAL 1,43,261 24,729

Pur Energy slotted in at firth with a total of 11,039 units as it recorded a market share of 7.7 per cent and last month, 1,684 units were sold. TVS Motor Company currently has the iQube as its solo electric offering and its reach has been expanded across major parts of the country in recent months resulting in a decent increase in volumes.

The Hosur-based brand posted 5,223 units with a market share of 3.6 per cent. The company recently announced huge investments in electric mobility solutions and a host of new launches are expected in the near future. At seventh stood Revolt as 4,691 units were posted with a market share of 3.3 per cent as it finished ahead of Bajaj.

Just as TVS, Bajaj Auto has the Chetak as its only electrified scooter in the country and it helped in recording 4,619 units with a market share of 3.2 per cent. A more powerful version of the Chetak with a higher battery range is expected in the near future. Benling India finished ninth ahead of Jitendra, MEW, Goreen, KLB, RGM, Elthor, Eco, Ola and others.