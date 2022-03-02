Eight Kia Cars Receive IIHS Top Safety Pick & Top Safety Pick+ Awards

2022 Top Safety Pick (TSP) and Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) awards lists include eight Kia cars emphasising the brand’s commitment towards safety

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has released a statement recognizing eight models within Kia’s American range on its 2022 Top Safety Pick (TSP) and Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) awards lists. The recipients of the TSP awards are Kia Telluride, Sorento, Seltos, Carnival MPV manufactured after March 2021 with specific headlamps, Sportage, and Soul with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights.

The Kia K5 and Stinger are part of the Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) awards as they have high safety standards. Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia America, Kia North America spoke of the matter: “As the Kia brand makes a momentous shift toward electrification with our next generation of vehicles, passenger safety remains a top priority,”

The awards for eight cars on the 2022 Top Safety Pick (TSP) and Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) lists come as direct results of the brand’s commitment to delivering “the highest standards for crash readiness, structural integrity and available safety systems for our customers.” The 2022 TSP winners received “Good” ratings in six different tests framed by IIHS.

They are driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength and head restraint tests along with an “Advanced” or “Superior” rating for vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention evaluations. Furthermore, the vehicles should have at least one available headlight system that earns a “Good” or “Acceptable” rating.

For the 2022 Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) awards, the “Good” or “Acceptable” headlight system must be offered as standard equipment. In India, Kia is expected to launch the facelifted Seltos with features like panoramic sunroof next while the EV6 crossover may also debut along the course of this year and the EV was crowned the European Car Of The Year 2022.

The Kia EV6 is underpinned by the E-GMP architecture – the first dedicated EV skateboard from Hyundai Motor Group – and it can also be found in the India-bound Hyundai Ioniq 5. In the global markets, the EV6 is available in two battery configurations (2WD and 4WD layouts as well) and offers a range of more than 500 km.