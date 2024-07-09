Duster To Give Rise To A More Compact Baby SUV

Renault Duster based compact SUV is expected to debut in 2027 in the B-SUV segment and will follow the launch of the seven-seater Bigster

Renault’s sister brand Dacia is developing a new compact SUV to succeed the Sandero Stepway in Europe, leveraging the popularity of the Duster. It is expected to debut in 2027 in the B-SUV segment and will follow the launch of the seven-seater Duster, dubbed the Bigster, which will arrive as early as next year and has already been spotted testing.

It will adopt a more authentic SUV stance while retaining a compact size, aiming to better compete in the SUV market, unlike the crossover supermini the Sandero Stepway has been. Since the latest global Duster has grown in size, Dacia sees a big opportunity with the Stepway’s successor as it will have a length of around 4,150 mm – around 200 mm shorter than the Duster.

Sticking by the trend, consolidating the SUV range to three models should enable Dacia to elevate its market share and appeal to a wide range of customers including adventure seekers. Dacia’s new Duster sibling is expected to offer increased interior room due to its taller design compared to the Sandero Stepway for enhanced practicality.

This added space will not sacrifice its adventurous capabilities, as the vehicle will retain substantial ground clearance and plastic cladding on the outside. As for the interior, practicality will more likely be emphasised with Dacia’s YouClip mounting system, allowing for effortless aftermarket mod jobs.

It will be positioned competitively against rivals as several bits and bobs will be shared with other Dacia models to trim production costs. The baby Duster will be underpinned by the familiar CMF-B platform found in the latest Duster, Sandero, Sandero Stepway, etc. This modular architecture will also be used in the Bigster SUV next year.

We can expect Dacia to offer the more compact Duster in ICE and hybrid guises while an all-electric variant could arrive in the future. The debut of the compact off-road 4×4 electric SUVs in the Old Continent could prompt Dacia to consider an EV based on the upcoming baby Duster but no official confirmation has been made yet.