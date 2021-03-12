Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse Launched, Limited To 800 Units

Ducati has launched the limited edition Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse, born from the brand’s Mint 400 victory last year

Ducati has added a new limited edition model to its Scrambler range – Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse. After Jordan Graham’s victory in last year’s Mint 400 in the new “Hooligan Open” off-road race, Ducati and Fasthouse came together once again to create this special edition model, and only 800 of these will ever be made.

Ducati Scrambler 800 Desert Sled was unveiled back in November 2020 with one simple goal in mind – to be able to go off-road without any hassle. The popularity of adventure/off-road motorcycling has been rising globally in recent times. Kenny Alexander, the founder of Fasthouse, wanted to create a special machine, which has given birth to the Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse.

This limited edition model features the same paint scheme as the race-prepped bike that scored the Mint 400 victory last year. It gets the black and dark grey paint, with the red trellis frame complementing it, along with the Fasthouse logo on the tank and anti-slip coating on the saddle. Each model also gets a numberplate attached to the frame.

The motorcycle features the same cycle parts as the regular Desert Sled model – 46mm fully adjustable USD forks, Kayaba rear shock (pre-load and rebound adjustable). The bike also gets a fully-digital monochrome LCD instrument cluster and wire-spoked wheels (19-inch front and 17-inch rear), along with a 330mm disc brake at the front wheel and a 245mm disc at the rear, Bosch Cornering ABS as standard, and knobbly tyres.

Other features on offer include a high front mudguard, extended rear fender, headlamp guard, halogen headlamps with LED DRL ring, and LED turn indicators. Due to its lightweight and compact dimensions, the motorcycle would be easy to handle on dirt roads and off-road trails. Also, a collection of designer clothing is available alongside the limited edition bike.

The engine continues to be an 803cc, air-cooled, L-twin motor, capable of generating a peak power of 73 HP (at 8,250 rpm) and a maximum torque of 66.2 Nm (at 5,750rpm). The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed sequential gearbox, and a hydraulically controlled slipper clutch (with adjustable lever) is available as standard.