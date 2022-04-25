Ducati Multistrada V2 Launched In India At Rs. 14.65 Lakh

Ducati Multistrada V2 is powered by a 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder, water-cooled engine producing 113 hp at 9,000 rpm and 96 Nm of peak torque at 7,750 rpm

Ducati India has today announced the launch of the Multistrada V2 in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 14.65 lakh for the regular variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 16.65 lakh for the S variant (both prices, ex-showroom). The Multistrada V2 acts as a replacement for the Multistrada 950 and is Rs. 1 lakh costlier in comparison.

The Ducati Multistrada V2 made its global debut last September and it comes with a host of upgrades over the Multistrada 950. As for the performance, a 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder, water-cooled engine produces a maximum power output of 113 hp at 9,000 rpm and 96 Nm of peak torque at 7,750 rpm – in a similar fashion to the Multistrada 950.

The bookings for the Ducati Multistrada V2 commence across authorised showrooms in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai. The deliveries will begin right away too. It competes against BMW F850 GS priced at Rs. 12.50 lakh and Rs. 13.70 lakh for the Triumph Tiger 900 GT (ex-showroom).

Compared to the Multistrada 950, the V2 gets a new engine cover, redesigned connecting rods, updated transmission, a new clutch, lightweight rearview mirrors and wheels, improved ergonomics as the seat is lower, realigned footpegs, etc. The kerb weight stands at 221.8 kg for the standard variant while the S trim is 3.1 kg heavier.

Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, said: “The Ducati Multistrada V2 is an all-new model which has been extensively worked on to achieve significant weight reduction on engine and chassis. It also features revisions in design and ergonomics, which blend perfectly with a lighter, tried and tested Testastretta 11, twin-cylinder engine.”

Other highlights are four ride modes (sport, touring, urban and enduro), USD front forks, monoshock rear, 320 mm front discs, 265 mm rear disc, hill hold function, LED headlamp, five-inch TFT instrument console, cruise control, bi-directional quickshifter, traction control, cornering ABS and so on.