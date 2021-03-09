Dual-Tone Renault Triber Launched; Range Starts From Rs. 5.30 Lakh

Renault Triber gets a new dual-tone shade replacing the Fiery Red colour along with the addition of a few new features

Renault India has today announced the launch of the Triber MPV in a dual-tone shade in the domestic market. The two-tone colour is restricted to the range-topping RXZ trim as the Cedar Brown has been added to the palette. The brown body paint is complemented by the blackened pillars and roof rails, along with side black body cladding and black wheel arches.

The black finished ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors) are electrically adjustable and has turn indicators integrated. The Triber gets new features such as a dual horn setup, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, height-adjustable driver seat, etc. With no performance change, the Renault Triber continues to be powered by the 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine.

The powertrain can also be found in the Renault Kwid and recently launched Kiger compact SUV. It generates a maximum power output of 72 PS and 96 Nm of peak torque and is connected to a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a five-speed AMT is offered as an option. The Renault Triber currently starts from Rs. 5.30 lakh (ex-showroom) – a slight premium over the previous version.

The seven-seater is based on the same CMF-A+ platform, which helps in heavily localising the model. Its aggressive price range is one of the key reasons for its success and a similar strategy is followed for the Kwid as well as the Kiger. The addition of a new dual-tone shade meant that the Fiery Red colour has been removed from the palette, which also comprises Moonlight Silver, Electric Blue, Cool White, Zanskar Blue and Outback Bronze.

The Triber is expected to get the turbocharged version of the same 1.0-litre three-pot engine developing around 100 PS in the near future. It will help in further expanding the range and thus appealing to a wider band of customers. Currently, Renault focusses on meeting the requirements of the customers looking to buy the Kiger.

The modular vehicle is a consistent seller for the French manufacturer alongside the Kwid and the momentum is expected to continue due to its market positioning well below the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.