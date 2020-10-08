Dual-Tone Nissan Magnite SUV Spied Undisguised; Launch In Early 2021

Nissan Magnite will have plenty in common with the Renault Kiger and is expected to be priced between Rs. 6 lakh and Rs. 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

Nissan Motor India is planning to launch a compact SUV in the early stages of next year and it was unveiled recently via concept form. The Magnite concept stands true to the brand’s design language followed globally and the production model will be slightly toned down. The sub-four-metre SUV will compete against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300.

The newly launched Kia Sonet has certainly upped the ante in the segment and it rose to the top of the compact SUV sales standings within twelve days of its market debut. The Magnite will likely enter the hotly contested segment in an aggressive price range, courtesy of the heavily localised CMF-A+ platform it sits on and the same architecture will give rise to Renault Kiger.

A clear picture of the production-spec Nissan Magnite wearing a dual-tone paint scheme has appeared on the internet. It shows the presence of white coloured roof, grey roof rails, metallic blue body colour, rather unusually thick black cladding around the wheel arches and across the sides, wraparound horizontal LED tail lamps, and MAGNITE wording on the bootlid.

The image also shows the existence of high mounted stop lamp, bumper protector in silver, horizontal reflectors, black A-, B- and C-pillars, white ORVM caps, rear windscreen viper, etc. The top-spec variants of the Nissan Magnite will have LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights, sporty front bumper section with fog lamps, a prominent front grille section and so on.

The Magnite is the most important launch for Nissan in India as it does not have any consistent volume seller currently. The five-seater will be slotted below the Kicks and is expected to be priced between Rs. 6 lakh and Rs. 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The cabin will also carry a sporty theme with dual-tone appearance and premium silver inserts.

The equipment list will comprise of an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, adjustable headrests, engine start/stop button and so on. It will be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine developing around 95 horsepower and is expected to mated to either a five-speed manual or an x-tronic CVT.