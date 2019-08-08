DS 7 Crossback SUV Spotted Testing in India Again

DS Automobiles is a part of the PSA Group which also consists of the Peugeot and the Citroen brand – with which the group is set to enter India soon

The Indian market is seeing the arrival of several new brands like MG and Kia who have a big interest across segments, and rightly so, as the Indian market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.

The other brand that is going to follow suit is Citroen which had announced that it will enter India with the C5 Aircross SUV. Now interestingly, the DS 7 Crossback SUV has also been spotted testing in Delhi-NCR. The interesting bit is that both Citroen and DS Automobiles belong to the same parent company which is the PSA Group.

So while the Citroen will be the flag-bearer for the PSA Group, the fact that the DS 7 Crossback is also being tested in India could be a hint to perhaps the Group also thinking about bringing the DS automobile brand to our country. However, as of now, there is no official confirmation about them bringing DS to India.

Coming to the DS 7 Crossback, it is not the first time that this SUV has been spotted testing in India and given that the completely undisguised car has been spotted with ICAT, Government of India sticker, it means the car is out for a homologation test.

Internationally, the DS7 comes with multiple engine options including a 1.5-litre diesel, a 2.0-litre diesel and a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine, with a plug-in hybrid version coming soon.

Currently, the PSA Group’s Hosur plant produces powertrain and transmissions which should help the group keep the costs low as it aims to have 90 per cent localisation, something that could be helpful for the DS automobile brand as well. If and when launched, the DS7 Crossback will compete against the likes of the BMW X1 and the Audi Q3.