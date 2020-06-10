Drive Home The All-New Tata Altroz At Rs. 5,555 Per Month – Details

Tata Motors is offering an attractive EMI scheme with the Altroz premium hatchback, which competes against Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20

In the first month of 2020, Tata Motors introduced the all-new Altroz besides a slew of launches including the facelifted Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and the Nexon EV. It is priced between Rs. 5.29 lakh for the base XE petrol and it goes all the way up to Rs. 9.34 lakh for the range-topping XZ Urban diesel trim (both prices, ex-showroom).

With the automotive industry reeling under a huge slump following the global health crisis, carmakers have come up with attractive financial schemes and EMI options to alleviate the resource crunch. The homegrown manufacturer is offering the Altroz with EMI starting from just Rs. 5,555 per month for first 6 months and it can be booked online or through your nearest dealerships. This EMI amount will be applicable on a loan amount of up to Rs 5.5 lakh, which will subsequently increase over a maximum tenure of five years.

The Altroz derives power form a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged Revotorq diesel engine. Both are BSVI compliant and the former is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 86 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque delivered at 3,300 rpm. They are hooked with a five-speed manual transmission as standard.

The premium hatchback competing against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo measures a length of 3,990 mm, width of 1,755 mm and stands 1,523 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,501 mm. It has unladen ground clearance of 165 mm and the bootspace consumes 345 litres of volume.

Some of the highlighting safety features in the Tata Altroz are Anti-lock Braking System, Electronic Brake-force Distribution, Cornering Stability Control, dual front airbags, reverse parking camera, ISOFIX anchorage and child seats, voice alert warning, parking assistance, height adjustable seatbelt, and fog lamps.

The Altroz is the first model to sit on the modular ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture and has energy absorbing body structure. Earlier this year, the Altroz was tested to be the second five-star rated Tata car by Global NCAP with five stars for adult and three stars for child occupant protection when the entry-level model was evaluated. It is one of the safest cars you can buy for under Rs. 10 lakh.