Dodge Ram 1500 TRX 6X6 Is A Mammoth Monster On Wheels

The Warlord is the newest monstrosity on wheels that comes from a Floridian tuning house, as they modified the 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 TRX

Warlord. Yes! That’s what the 6X6 conversion of the world’s fastest production pickup truck – Dodge Ram 1500 TRX, from a Florida-based tuning house is called. As much fancy as this name sounds, the conversion too is super-appealing. Built by Apocalypse, the Warlord seems fit to survive one. And Apocalypse charges USD 250,000 for the Warlord, which is about three times the price of the donor vehicle. In Indian Rupees, it comes up to Rs. 1.86 Crores.

Design-wise, the Warlord looks unique. On the front, things remain largely stock. However, the chunky silver skid plate, scooped bonnet and black grille add to the masculinity. Sideways, the changes are evident. The most important of all is the third axle and increased length.

Also, the truck now sits higher off the ground and gets super-wide ORVMs. It even gets custom roll bars mounted on the rear deck. The 18-inch alloy wheels are aftermarket units as well, and they are shod in barbaric-looking 37-inch MT-grade tyres. Buyers can also opt for 40-inch rubbers, along with underbody lighting and a night vision camera.

Under the hood, the tuner kept away from fiddling around with anything. It continues with the 6.2L supercharged V8 petrol engine that does duties on the donor vehicle. It is capable of putting out a peak power output of 702 Hp and 881 Nm of max torque. With the 8-speed automatic gearbox onboard, the Ram 1500 TRX can do a 0-100 sprint in just 4.5 seconds, but only in its stock avatar.

With the incremented length, an extra axle, and increased contact patch, it is unknown how the 0-100 kmph timing has changed. More likely, it will be slower, as it has gained some weight and resistance. The rear axle and the additional length in the bed come from a 0.25-inch thick steel sheet.

In case the 702 Hp motor feels incapable to you folks. Wait. Hennessey is planning to come with Mammoth 6X6, based on the Ram 1500 TRX itself. However, it will get the Hellephant crate engine, developing 1200 Hp as its peak output. Only 3 examples will be built, and they may cost around USD 500,000 (Rs. 3.7 Crores).