Diwali Discounts On Popular Hatchbacks In India – Up To Rs. 1 Lakh

Heavy discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh on hatchbacks this Diwali; Customers can grab a good deal on cars like Baleno, pre-facelift i20 N-Line, Ignis, Tiago, Altroz and more

Diwali 2023 is here and so are the festive season discounts on cars. Like every year, car manufacturers and dealers are offering hefty discounts on hatchbacks, making them even more affordable than before. So, let’s have a look at the 2023 Diwali discount offers on hatchbacks from each manufacturer.

1. Tata Tiago and Altroz:

The entry-level hatchback from Tata Motors, the Tiago is available with discounts of up to Rs. 40,000. These discounts are only valid for the CNG variants of the hatchback which comes with the brand’s twin-cylinder technology leveraging a good amount of boot space. The Tata Altroz gets up to Rs. 30,000 discount across the range including CNG, diesel as well as petrol powertrain options. The premium hatchback sports a 5-star GNCAP crash test rating which is its USP as no other hatchback in the segment has a 5-star safety rating.

2. Maruti Suzuki Baleno, WagonR, Ignis, Alto K10 and Celerio:

Amongst the Maruti Suzuki hatchback fleet, the Celerio offers the highest discount of up to Rs. 73,000. This is valid across the range for both petrol and CNG fuel options. It is followed by the brand’s entry-level offering Alto K10 which gets benefits extending up to Rs. 70,000. Trailing behind is the Ignis which is available with benefits of up to Rs. 65,000. The buyers of WagonR are also covered under the festive season discounts and they can save around Rs. 58,000 on both 1.0 litre and 1.2 litre petrol engine options. Last but not least, the premium hatchback Baleno can be had with discounts ranging up to Rs. 55,000.

3. Hyundai i20 N-Line:

Hyundai recently updated the i20 line-up with a facelift model. So, the pre-facelift i20 N-Line is available with discounts of up to Rs. 55,000, depending on the availability of stock at dealerships. The regular pre-facelift i20 also gets a good discount offer along with some small offers on the facelifted model. The i20 N-Line is powered by a 1.0 litre tGDi petrol engine putting out 120 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque.

4. Renault Kwid:

The Renault Kwid is not a very popular model in the Indian market right now and this is well reflected by its satisfactory sales figures. Taking advantage of the festive season, the French car manufacturer is offering benefits in the range of Rs. 50,000 to put some good numbers on the chart. The Kwid is squarely aimed at the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and comes powered by a 1.0 litre NA petrol engine putting out 67 bhp and 91 Nm of peak torque.

5. Citroen C3:

The Citroen C3 sports the highest discount offer amongst its hatchback competitors. The festive season benefits extend up to Rs. 1 lakh across the range making it a sweet deal. The hatch is priced in the range of Rs. 6.16 lakh to Rs. 8.92 lakh (ex-showroom). It boasts of a powerful 1.2 litre Puretech turbo petrol engine putting out the best in segment power figures of 109 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque.