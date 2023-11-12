Diwali Discounts 2023: Save Up To Rs. 3.5 Lakh On Popular SUVs

The festive season discounts are now in full effect and you can save up to Rs. 3.5 lakh on a few models; The list includes some of the most popular SUVs in the Indian market

Diwali is around the corner and the festive season discounts are in full flow. Car manufacturers are offering the best discounts offers on their cars in order to grab the maximum sales. Some of the most popular SUVs in the market are available for up to Rs. 3.5 lakh discount. Let’s have a look at Diwali Discounts 2023.

Mahindra- XUV300, XUV400 EV, Bolero and Bolero Neo

Mahindra & Mahindra has always been very conservative about discounts on its products. While some of its best-selling products have no discounts, you can save up to Rs. 3.5 lakh on buying the XUV400 EV. The unsold stock of the electric SUV which misses out on the recently added safety tech is up for grabs with a hefty discount.

The XUV300 will soon get a facelift model early next year and it is also available with discounts ranging up to Rs. 1.2 lakh on select variants. Dealer-level discounts on the Bolero and Bolero Neo extend up to Rs. 70,000 and Rs. 50,000 respectively.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

The newest entrant in the proper 4X4 SUV space, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is available with up to Rs. 1 lakh discount. The entry-level Zeta variant gets a Rs. 50,000 cash discount along with an additional Rs. 50,000 exchange bonus. Both manual and automatic transmission options of the Zeta trim are eligible for this offer. Mechanically, the Zeta variant is exactly the same as the Alpha, however, it misses out on some equipment like alloy wheels, LED headlamps, fog lamps, UV cut glasses and more.

Jeep Compass and Meridian

The American SUV siblings are not very popular in the Indian market due to the comparatively high pricing in the case of Compass and the Meridian doesn’t hold a candle against the segment king, the Fortuner. Banking on the festive season, Jeep India is offering discounts of up to Rs. 1.45 lakh for the 4WD variants of the Compass. On the other hand, the offers for the Meridian are in the range of Rs. 1 to 1.3 lakh, depending upon the variant and stock availability.

Citroen C5 Aircross

The Citroen C5 Aircross was launched in the year 2021 and received a facelift in 2022. The price for the brand’s flagship SUV starts from Rs. 37.67 lakh (ex-showroom). The four-wheeler is a slow-selling model and Citroen is offering a discount of up to Rs. 2 lakh to churn out some good figures during the festive season.

Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun

The German siblings are playing in the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment. Sharing the mechanicals, the Kushaq and Taigun differ in terms of design, price, variant distribution and more. The Skoda Kushaq is currently available with a festive season discount of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh, most of which are concentrated on the higher variants. On the other hand, the Volkswagen Taigun gets maximum benefits of up to Rs. 1 lakh on buying the higher variants while the lower trims are also available with up to Rs. 65,000 discount.

*The discount offers mentioned above depend upon the variant, fuel type, stock availability as well as powertrain option. We suggest you to contact your nearest dealer for detailed discount schemes.