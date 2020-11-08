Diwali 2020 Discounts On Honda Cars – Amaze, Jazz, WR-V, City, Civic

Here, we have listed all the discounts and benefits available on Honda cars during this Diwali festive season

Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) has been enjoying a decent success in our market lately. The carmaker has posted positive sales growth in October. That said, the numbers were quite modest, and overall sales aren’t very strong at the moment. To counter this, Honda is offering some attractive discounts during this Diwali, to attract the festive season crowds.

If you’re interested in buying a new Honda car, then keep reading ahead! Here, we have listed all the deals and discounts available on Honda cars during this Diwali season.

Honda Amaze

Honda’s sub-4-metre sedan, the Amaze, is its most affordable vehicle. The company is offering a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on the petrol models, and on the diesel models the discount is worth Rs. 10,000. Other than that, there is an exchange bonus worth Rs. 15,000 available on it, along with a free 5-year extended warranty.

The Amaze ‘Special Edition’ model is only available with a cash discount of Rs. 7,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, but customers can only avail one of these two available benefits. For existing Honda customers, there’s a loyalty bonus of Rs. 6,000 and an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 available, regardless of the model or trim.

Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz is the only hatchback in the Japanese carmaker’s lineup, and it is being offered with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. A loyalty bonus of Rs. 6,000 and an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is also available for existing Honda car owners.

Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V was launched in its BS6 avatar just a few months ago, and the updated model received a few cosmetic changes as well. The little Honda crossover is available with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. A loyalty bonus of Rs. 6,000 and an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 can be availed by existing Honda customers.

Honda Diwali Discounts Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Additional Benefits Honda Amaze (petrol) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Free Extended Warranty for 5 years (worth Rs. 12,000) Honda Amaze (diesel) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Free Extended Warranty for 5 years (worth Rs. 12,000) Honda Amaze Special Edition Rs. 7,000 (if exchange bonus not availed) Rs. 15,000 (if cash discount not availed) Honda Jazz Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 Honda WR-V Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 Honda City (fifth-gen) – Rs. 30,000 Honda City (fourth-gen) – – Honda Civic (petrol) Rs. 1 lakh – Honda Civic (diesel) Rs. 2.5 lakh – Honda CR-V – –

*Existing Honda customers get additional benefits, including Loyalty bonus worth Rs. 6,000 and an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 (applicable on all vehicles)

Honda City

The fifth-generation Honda City was launched in India earlier this year, and there aren’t any discounts available on it at the moment. The company is offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 on it though. As for the fourth-gen City, which continues to retail alongside the new model, it also doesn’t get any official discounts. However, loyalty bonus and loyalty exchange bonus, worth Rs. 6,000 and Rs. 10,000, are available on both.

Honda Civic

The Honda Civic is available with a massive discount of Rs. 2.5 lakh on the diesel variants. On the petrol variants, the cash discount is lower, worth Rs. 1 lakh. The loyalty bonus of Rs. 6,000 and the additional exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is applicable here as well, exclusive to existing Honda customers.