Discounts Up To Rs 5 Lakh On BMW 3 Series Luxury Sedan – Details

The India-spec BMW 3 Series received a generational update last year, and while the updated car retained its 2.0-litre oil burner, it received a new 2.0-litre turbo-petrol (258 PS/400 Nm) mill

The new-gen BMW 3 Series was launched in the country in August last year, and the luxury saloon is one of the most popular BMW cars in the Indian market. However, with the current ongoing economic struggles throughout the automobile industry, sales haven’t been soaring like before, and in order to boost sales numbers, BMW is currently offering good discounts on the 3 Series luxury sedan.

As of now, the carmaker is offering a discount worth Rs 3 lakh on the BS6-compliant 3 Series luxury sedan’s 330i M Sport variant. However, some dealerships still have unsold stock of BS6 3 Series models manufactured in 2019, and in order to clear them, a few dealers are even offering discounts in the range of Rs 4.5 – 5 lakh.

The 3 Series currently might be the most affordable BMW saloon currently on offer in the Indian market, but that doesn’t mean that the car lacks in any aspect. The car comes equipped with features like an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with BMW apps, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, LED headlamps and tail lamps, three-zone climate control, powered front seats, sunroof, ambient lighting and reverse parking assistant with the camera.

Also on offer as an option with the 3 Series is the BMW Live Cockpit Professional which comprises of a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster. The safety features on offer include six airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors, BMW Condition Based Service, Cornering Brake Control, Dynamic Stability Control and a tyre pressure monitoring system as well.

The powertrains on offer include 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and diesel engines. The 320d diesel model has a peak power output of 190 PS and a max torque rated at 400 Nm, while the 330i petrol variant has a power and torque output of 258 PS and 400 Nm respectively. The transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox as standard on both the powertrains.

BMW currently retails the 3 Series at a starting price of Rs 41.7 lakh, which goes up to Rs 48.5 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The luxury sedan puts up against the likes of Mercedes-Benz C-class, Audi A4 and the Jaguar XE in the Indian market.