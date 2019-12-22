Discounts Up To Rs 31 Lakh On Luxury Cars In Dec 2019 – BMW To Mercedes

With the calendar year drawing to a close, various luxury cars from JLR, BMW and Mercedes Benz are being sold with pretty massive discounts in order to clear the stock

While almost every car manufacturer was seen offering some great discounts throughout the year, the discounts have become pretty amazing around the year-end, especially if you take in to account luxury manufacturers like Jaguar Land Rover, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

The biggest discount available at the moment is on the Jaguar XJ L 2.0 Portfolio. The flagship model in the British car marque’s portfolio is being sold with a cash discount of Rs 31.40 lakh, which makes it a lot cheaper than its direct rivals like the BMW 7-series, Mercedes S-Class and Audi A8. The next model in our list is the Mercedes Benz GLS Grand Edition in the diesel variant, which is being sold with a discount of Rs 19.50 lakh, which slashes the prices to just Rs 85.96 lakh.

The Jaguar XF Portfolio Diesel and the F-Pace are both available with a discount of Rs 17 lakh. With this, the former costs Rs 58 lakh (ex-showroom), while the latter is priced at Rs 62 lakh (ex-showroom).

Model Cash Discount Jaguar XJ L 3.0 Portfolio Rs. 31,40,000 Mercedes-Benz GLS Grand Edition Diesel Rs. 19,50,000 Jaguar XF Portfolio Diesel Rs. 17,00,000 Jaguar F-Pace Prestige Rs. 17,00,000 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 4.4 Autobiography Diesel Rs. 15,00,000 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HSE) Rs. 12,00,000 BMW X4 20D Rs. 12,00,000 Land Rover Discovery Sport (HSE Petrol 7 Seater) Rs. 10,00,000 BMW 5 Series 520D Rs. 10,00,000 Jaguar XE Prestige Diesel Rs. 10,00,000 BMW 3 Series GT 320D Rs. 10,00,000 Jaguar F-Type 2.0 Coupe R Dynamic Rs. 10,00,000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 220 D Avantgarde Rs. 10,00,000

Even the Land Rover Range Rover and Range Rover Evoque are being sold with some amazing discounts. While the Range Rover 4.4 Autobiography is available with a discount of Rs 15 lakh, the HSE variant of the Evoque is being sold with a discount of Rs 12 lakh. With this the two models cost Rs 2.79 crore (ex-showroom) and Rs 58.23 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

The BMW X43 xDrive20d M Sport X is being sold with a discount of Rs 9 lakh, thereby reducing its ex-showroom price to Rs 66 lakh. The Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE Petrol 7-seater variant is available with a discount of Rs 10 lakh, which reduces the price to Rs 57.18 lakh (ex-showroom).

Even the BMW 5 Series 530D, Jaguar XE Prestige Diesel, BMW 3 Series GT 320D, Jaguar F-Type 2.0 Coupe R Dynamic and Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 220 D Avantgarde models are being sold with a discount of Rs 10 lakh each. With this, the 5’er is now available for Rs 63.43 lakh, Jaguar XE for Rs 45.34 lakh, 3’er GT for Rs 52.93 lakh, F-Type for Rs 1.08 crore and E-Class for Rs 63.34 lakh.