Discounts On Tata Cars In March 2021 – Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier, Safari

Tata Motors has announced some attractive discounts and offers on a few of its vehicles, available during March 2021

Last month (February 2021) was quite a happening time for Tata Motors. The Indian carmaker re-introduced the Safari in our market in a new avatar, and the company also registered its highest sales figures in almost nine years. To keep the sales momentum strong, the manufacturer is offering some lucrative deals and discounts on its vehicles this month.

Tata’s most affordable model, the Tiago hatchback, is available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. On the Tigor sedan, a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 are being offered. The manufacturer isn’t offering any official consumer deals on the Altroz.

As for the Nexon, there aren’t any cash discounts available on it, although an exchange bonus worth Rs. 15,000 is offered on the diesel variant. Other than that, buyers can avail a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 on the petrol models, and of Rs. 5,000 on the diesel ones. On Tata Nexon EV, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is available on the ‘XZ+’ trim, while the same on ‘XZ+ Lux’ trim is worth Rs. 15,000.

As for the Harrier, there is no cash discount on the XZ and XZA+ trims, CAMO edition, and Dark edition. All other variants have a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 on offer. Regardless of the trim level, an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 is available on the Harrier.

There are no offers available on the 2021 Tata Safari at the moment, as it was launched in India just last month. The new Safari, readers might be aware, is the three-row version of the Harrier, built on the same OMEGA platform and powered by the same 2.0L Kryotec diesel engine (with the same transmission options as well).

Tata Motors Discounts – March 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Tata Tiago Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Tata Tigor Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Tata Altroz – – Tata Nexon (petrol) – 0 + Rs. 3,000 Tata Nexon (diesel) – Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Nexon EV – Rs. 10,000 (XZ+)/Rs. 15,000 (XZ+ Lux) + 0 Tata Harrier (XZ, XZA+ trims & CAMO, Dark Edition) – Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Harrier (Other trims) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Safari – –

Tata Motors is currently working on a new mini-SUV for the Indian market, which is slated to launch around mid-2021. Previewed as the HBX concept during Auto Expo 2020, this upcoming vehicle is expected to be named ‘Hornbill’ upon arrival.