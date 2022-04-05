Discounts On Renault Cars [April 2022] – Kwid, Triber, Kiger, Duster

Check out all the deals and discounts available on Renault cars in the Indian market this month, i.e., in April 2022

French carmaker Renault is offering some lucrative deals and discounts on its vehicles in the Indian market right now, in order to attract more buyers and boost sales. If you had a new car on your wishlist and you’re inclining towards Renault, then be sure to check the offers that we’ve listed below.

Renault Kwid has is available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 10,000 (Rs. 5,000 on the new updated version), along with a loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 37,000. The 0.8L petrol version has an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 on offer, while the same is worth Rs. 15,000 on the 1.0L petrol version.

As for Renault Triber, it comes with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on select variants this month. There’s an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 on offer as well on the MPV, along with a loyalty bonus worth up to Rs. 44,000. Renault’s subcompact SUV – Kiger – doesn’t have a cash discount or an exchange bonus on offer right now, although a loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 55,000 is available here.

Renault Duster has been officially discontinued in India, and the remaining stock at dealerships is available with massive discounts right now. A cash discount of Rs. 50,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 are on offer here, along with loyalty benefits worth up to Rs. 1.1 lakh.

On all Renault cars, a corporate discount is available as well, worth Rs. 30,000 on Duster and Rs. 15,000 on all other models. A rural bonus is also on offer on all the cars in the brand’s lineup, worth Rs. 10,000 on Duster and Rs. 5,000 on the others.

Renault Discounts – April 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Loyalty bonus Renault Kwid 0.8L Up to Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + up to Rs. 37,000 Renault Kwid 1.0L Up to Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + up to Rs. 37,000 Renault Triber Up to Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + up to Rs. 44,000 Renault Kiger 0 0 + up to Rs. 55,000 Renault Duster up to Rs. 50,000 Rs. 50,000 + up to Rs. 1.1 lakh Corporate discount available: worth Rs. 30,000 on Duster and Rs. 10,000 on Kwid, Triber, Kiger Rural bonus available: worth Rs. 15,000 on Duster and Rs. 5,000 on Kwid, Triber, Kiger Scrapping bonus of Rs. 10,000 available under r.e.li.v.e policy

Renault is also offering a scrapping bonus of Rs. 10,000 to new customers, under the r.e.li.v.e policy. These discounts could vary slightly between different states, so be sure to check out your nearest dealerships as well.