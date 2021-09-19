Discounts On Premium Hatchbacks In Sep 2021 – Baleno, i20, Altroz

Check out the deals and discounts on premium hatchbacks available this month, i.e., in September 2021, in the Indian market

Although SUVs are steadily gaining popularity in the Indian car market, hatchbacks continue to be strong sellers. The premium hatchback segment has seen some big action this year, like the launch of Tata Altroz i-turbo and Hyundai i20 N Line, much to the delight and amazement of auto enthusiasts in the country.

If you’re planning to buy a new premium hatchback this month, then be sure to go through the offers listed below. Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on the Baleno this month. Other than that, the hatchback gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 as well, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

On Honda Jazz, buyers can choose between either a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 or free accessories worth Rs. 11,947. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are also available. Existing Honda car owners can avail an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 9,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000.

As for Tata Altroz, it gets a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, but only on the XZ trim level. Other than that, there are no offers available on Tata’s premium hatchback, although a few corporate benefits are available for select buyers.

Hyundai i20 is available with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 this month. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is also on offer, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. However, these offers are only available on the petrol iMT and diesel MT variants (also excluding i20 N Line).

Discounts On Premium Hatchbacks – September 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Maruti Baleno Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Honda Jazz Rs. 10,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 11,947) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 (+ Rs. 9,000 additional exchange bonus & Rs. 5,000 loyalty bonus for existing Honda owners) Tata Altroz Rs. 15,000 0 + 0 Hyundai i20 Rs. 25,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Volkswagen Polo Rs. 38,000 Loyalty bonus available

Volkswagen Polo is available with different cash discounts on different grades – Rs. 38,000 on Trendline MT, Rs. 13,000 on Comfortline MT, Rs. 11,000 on Comfortline TSI MT, Rs. 16,000 on Highline Plus MT, and Rs. 14,900 on GT. No cash discounts are available on other variants of the Polo. However, existing VW car owners can get loyalty benefits.