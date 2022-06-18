Discounts On Midsize SUVs [June 2022] – Maruti S-Cross To Tata Safari

Check out all the discounts and benefits that are available on midsize SUVs in the Indian market this month, i.e., in June 2022

SUVs are extremely popular in the Indian car market right now, and the midsize SUV segment has been showing strong sales growth. To keep things competitive, a few midsize SUVs are available with some extremely attractive deals and discounts this month, which we’ve listed below.

Nissan Kicks is available with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000, but only on the 1.3L turbo-petrol variants. The 1.5L petrol variants of the SUV only have a cash discount of Rs. 11,000 on offer. All variants of Kicks have an online booking bonus of Rs. 5,000 available as well.

On Maruti S-Cross, a cash discount of Rs. 12,000 is available, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. It should be noted that S-Cross is expected to be discontinued in the Indian market in the coming months.

Mahindra & Mahindra is not offering a cash discount on Scorpio this month. However, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is available, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. Buyers can also get free accessories on it, worth up to Rs. 20,000, depending on the selected variant.

Tata Harrier has no cash discount on offer this month. An exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 is available on it though, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 (including for healthcare workers). The SUV is expected to get a new petrol engine option soon, along with a visual update and a few new features.

Best Discounts On Midsize SUVs – June 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Nissan Kicks Up to Rs. 20,000 (and an online booking bonus of Rs. 5,000) Up to Rs. 30,000 + 0 Maruti S-Cross Rs. 12,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Mahindra Scorpio 0 (free accessories worth up to Rs. 20,000 available) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Tata Harrier 0 Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Safari 0 Rs. 40,000 + 0

Tata Safari also doesn’t have any cash discount available right now. The SUV does get an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000, but there is no corporate discount on offer. Similar to Harrier, Safari is also expected to get a petrol engine option soon.