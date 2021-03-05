Discounts On Mahindra Cars March 2021 – Bolero, XUV300, Marazzo, Scorpio

Mahindra & Mahindra is offering some extremely tempting deals and discounts on its SUVs and MPVs in March 2021

Last month, Mahindra & Mahindra had announced a price hike across its lineup, due to the rising cost of production and raw materials. However, the manufacturer is offering some discounts as well, in order to attract more potential buyers. Here, we’ve detailed all the discounts available on Mahindra cars during March 2021.

Mahindra XUV300 is available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 5,000 on the petrol models, while the same on the diesel models is worth up to Rs. 10,000. The company is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 on it, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 4,500 and free accessories worth up to Rs. 5,000.

On Mahindra Bolero, a cash discount of Rs. 3,500 is being offered, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. The manufacturer is also offering a free additional warranty for 4th year on the Bolero. As for Mahindra Thar, it doesn’t have any discounts or deals available.

On the Marazzo, buyers can avail a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on the M2 trim, while the M4 and M6 trims get a cash discount of Rs. 15,000. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 6,000 are also being offered on the Marazzo.

Mahindra Scorpio gets a cash discount of up to Rs. 7,042, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 4,500, and free accessories worth Rs. 10,000. On the XUV500, the manufacturer is offering a cash discount of Rs. 36,800, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 9,000, and free accessories worth Rs. 15,000.

Mahindra SUV and MPV Discounts – March 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount + Additional Benefits Mahindra XUV300 (petrol) Up to Rs. 5,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 4,500 (+ free accessories worth Rs. 5,000) Mahindra XUV300 (diesel) Up to Rs. 10,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 4,500 (+ free accessories worth Rs. 5,000) Mahindra Bolero Rs. 3,500 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 (+ additional warranty for 4th year) Mahindra Thar – – Mahindra Marazzo Up to Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 6,000 Mahindra Scorpio Up to Rs. 7,042 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,500 (+ free accessories worth Rs. 10,000) Mahindra XUV500 Rs. 36,800 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 9,000 (+ free accessories worth Rs. 15,000) Mahindra Alturas G4 Benefits of up to Rs. 3 lakh on remaining stock

Lastly, we have the Alturas G4, on which buyers can avail benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 3 lakh on the leftover models. However, the availability of stock is low across India, so be sure to check with your nearest Mahindra dealership.