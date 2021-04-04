Discounts On Mahindra Cars April 2021 – Scorpio, Bolero, XUV300

Here, we have detailed all the discounts on Mahindra & Mahindra SUVs and MPVs available during this month (April 2021)

Mahindra & Mahindra recorded a strong sales growth in the Indian market last month – 42 per cent Month-on-Month and 525 per cent Year-on-Year increase. To keep the sales momentum up and attract even more buyers this month, the homegrown UV maker is offering some lucrative discount schemes and deals on its vehicles.

Mahindra’s entry-level model, KUV100 NXT, is available with a cash discount of Rs. 38,055 on the ‘K6+’ and ‘K8’ trims. On the ‘K4’ trim, the cash discount is worth Rs. 23,220, while on the ‘K2’ trim, the same is Rs. 16,770. Regardless of the trim, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are available on it.

As for the Bolero, it is available with a cash discount of Rs. 3,500, a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. The manufacturer is also offering an additional 4th-year shield warranty on it for free. On the Marazzo, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 is available on the ‘M2’ trim, while the same is worth Rs. 15,000 on ‘M4+’ and ‘M6+’ trims. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,200 are also being offered on it.

Mahindra XUV300 has a cash discount of up to Rs. 5,000 available on the petrol models, while the same on diesel models is worth up to Rs. 10,000. An exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are also being offered on it, along with free accessories worth Rs. 5,000. Mahindra XUV500 is available with a cash discount of Rs. 36,800, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 6,500, along with free accessories worth Rs. 15,000.

Mahindra Scorpio is available with a cash discount of Rs. 5,000 on the ‘S3+’ and ‘S5’ trims, while the same on ‘S9’ and ‘S11’ trims is worth Rs. 3,041 and Rs. 7,042, respectively. There is no official cash discount on the ‘S7’ trim. The Scorpio is also available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000, along with free accessories worth up to Rs. 10,000.

Discounts on Mahindra SUVs and MPVs – April 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate discount Mahindra KUV100 NXT Up to Rs. 38,055 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 3,000 Mahindra Bolero Rs. 3,500 (+ 4th year shield warranty) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Mahindra Marazzo Up to Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,200 Mahindra XUV300 (petrol) Up to Rs. 5,000 (+ free accessories worth Rs. 5,000) Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra XUV300 (diesel) Up to Rs. 10,000 (+ free accessories worth Rs. 5,000) Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra Thar – – Mahindra XUV500 Rs. 36,800 (+ free accessories worth Rs. 15,000) Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 6,500 Mahindra Scorpio Up to Rs. 7,042 (+ free accessories worth up to Rs. 10,000) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Mahindra Alturas G4 Rs. 2.2 lakh (+ free accessories worth Rs. 20,000) Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 11,500

Mahindra is offering a massive cash discount of Rs. 2.2 lakh on its flagship model, Alturas G4. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 11,500 are also available on it. As for Mahindra Thar, there are no official discounts available on it.