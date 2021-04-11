Discounts On Compact SUVs In India In April 2021

Check out all the discounts and offers available during this month (April 2021) on sub-4-metre SUVs in the Indian market

In April 2021, a majority of cars on sale in India have experienced a price hike, due to the increased costs of raw materials and transportation. However, to provide some relief to new buyers, a few car manufacturers are offering discounts on their vehicles. Here, we discuss all the discounts and offers currently available on compact SUVs in the Indian market.

Maruti Vitara Brezza is available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 10,000, depending on the variant selected. Apart from that, the manufacturer is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 on it, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. As for Hyundai Venue, it does not have any discounts schemes on offer this month.

On Tata Nexon, there are no offers available on the petrol variants. On the diesel models, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is being offered, but there are no cash discounts available on it. Next up, we have the Kia Sonet, which doesn’t have any official discounts and deals on offer this month.

Ford EcoSport has an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 on offer, but only if the vehicle brought for exchange is a Ford model. For cars of other brands, the exchange bonus is much lower, at Rs. 7,000. Other than that, a corporate bonus of Rs. 3,000 is also available on the little Ford SUV.

Renault Kiger was launched in the Indian market just a little while ago, and thus there are no discounts and offers available on it currently. Same is the case with its cousin, Nissan Magnite, which was introduced in our market a little before the Kiger. Both these compact SUVs have been responsible for a major chunk of sales for their respective manufacturers.

Discounts on Compact SUVs – April 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Additional Benefits Maruti Vitara Brezza Up to Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 3,000 corporate discount Hyundai Venue – – Tata Nexon – Rs. 15,000 (diesel variants) Kia Sonet – – Ford EcoSport – Rs. 20,000 (Ford car)/Rs. 7,000 (non-Ford car) + Rs. 3,000 corporate discount Renault Kiger – – Nissan Magnite – – Mahindra XUV300 Up to Rs. 5,000 (petrol)/up to Rs. 10,000 (diesel) Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 4,000 corporate discount + free accessories worth Rs. 5,000) Honda WR-V Rs. 15,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 17,527) Rs. 15,000

Mahindra XUV300 is available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 5,000 for the petrol variants, while the same is worth up to Rs. 10,000 on the diesel models. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are available as well, along with free accessories worth Rs. 5,000. On Honda WR-V, buyers can either choose to avail a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, or get free accessories worth Rs. 17,527. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is also on offer here.