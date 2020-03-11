Discounts Of Up To Rs 4.5 Lakh On Isuzu MU-X BS4 – Details

As the BS6 deadline nears, Isuzu dealers in Delhi-NCR are offering hefty discounts on the MU-X full-size SUV in order to clear the unsold BS4 inventory

Isuzu is currently offering a discount of up to Rs 4.5 lakh on its full-size seven-seat MU-X SUV, since the Japanese manufacturer does not want to pile up unsold BS4 stock once the BS6 emission norms come into effect on April 1. As a part of the discount, the carmaker is also offering an unmatched 8-year warranty, along with 5 years of free periodic maintenance as a part of the Isuzu 5ecure package, at no additional cost.

Isuzu currently retails the MU-X in India at a starting price of Rs 27.34 lakh, which goes up to Rs 29.31 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom), making it the most affordable offering in its segment. However, the price certainly does not mean that buyers are compromising on anything.

Under the bonnet, the Isuzu comes equipped with a sole 3.0L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that belts out 177 PS of maximum power at 3600 rpm, along with 380 Nm peak torque that is available between 1800 – 2800 rpm. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed automatic transmission with sequential shift and brake shift technology. The car is available in two variants, one being a 2WD model, while the top-end trim gets a 4WD setup.

In terms of external features, the Isuzu MU-X gets bi-LED auto-levelling projector headlights with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, diamond-cut alloy-wheels, and a shark fin antenna as well. Inside the cabin, the SUV gets an automatic climate control with AC vents for all three rows, a touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat, premium quilted leather seats, and more.

At a base price of Rs 27.34 lakh, it undercuts all its rivals in the Indian market including Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Mahindra Alturas G4, Skoda Kodiaq, as well as the recently launched Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace.

Apart from the MU-X, Isuzu currently only offers one other product in the Indian market, i.e. the D-Max V-Cross pickup truck. The D-Max V-Cross is priced between Rs 16.54 and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).