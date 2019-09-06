Discount Upto Rs. 84,000 On Maruti Swift And Dzire In September 2019

The diesel versions of both the Maruti Swift and Dzire come with five-year warranty amongst other attractive offers in cash, exchange and corporate

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has been offering huge discounts across its entire domestic range and this month is more lucrative than ever. We informed you of the more than Rs. 1 lakh discounts available on the Vitara Brezza and S-Cross in September 2019 while explaining you of the offers in other entry-level models and here is two more that really catch attention.

The popular Swift hatchback and its sedan sibling, the Dzire are also offered with limited period discounts available till the end of this month on September 30. The petrol version of the country’s top-selling sedan comes with Rs. 30,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate bonus taking the total to Rs. 55,000.

The 1.3-litre diesel engine equipped variants get more attractive discounts as Rs. 30,000 cash discount is accompanied by Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 10,000 corporate discount along with Rs. 19,100 worth warranty taking the period to a total of five years for the new customers. Thus, the overall discount rate stands at Rs. 84,100.

Models Discounts In September 2019 Maruti Suzuki Swift Petrol Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Swift Diesel Rs. 30,000 + 5-year warranty + Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Petrol Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Diesel Rs. 35,000 + 5-year warranty + Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000

The Swift, on the other hand, is retailed with Rs. 25,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate offer taking the total to Rs. 50,000 for the petrol variant. Both the Swift and Dzire use the same powertrains with identical performance outputs and since Maruti Suzuki is not keen on keeping the diesel motors alive in the BSVI era commencing in April 2020, the hatchback’s diesel trims are also getting big discounts.

With a cash discount of Rs. 30,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and corporate offer of Rs. 10,000, the diesel-spec Maruti Suzuki Swift also gains Rs. 17,700 worth extended warranty of three years taking the period to a total of five years. The cumulative discount of Rs. 77,700 is highly appealing for the Swift enthusiasts.

The hatchback is currently priced between Rs. 5.14 lakh and Rs. 8.89 lakh (ex-showroom) while the sedan costs from Rs. 5.82 lakh for the base LXi petrol and goes all the way up to Rs. 9.57 lakh for the range-topping ZDi Plus AMT (both prices, ex-showroom).