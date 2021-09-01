Digitally Tweaked Mahindra XUV700 Looks More Dramatic

Here is a neat digital render of the Mahindra XUV700, lending the SUV with a sportier stance

Mahindra XUV700 shed the veils on August 15 this year. The SUV managed to garner enough attention from Indian masses for its lucrative starting price, extensively long feature list, and powerful engine options. The XUV700 will officially go on sale after its launch, which is scheduled for October 2 this year.

While the XUV700 looks appealing and makes us believe that the evolution was worth the wait, we know customers will modify it according to their taste. For now, all that we can come across is a digitally modified example. Well, we managed to find out, and it looks more dramatic and exciting than the stock avatar. This digital modification has been performed by Zephyr Designz, and the pictures were shared via Instagram.

Dubbed the Sport Edition, rendered XUV700 gets a slew of changes. Talking of the changes, the most noticeable of all is reduced ride height. Well, it makes the SUV don an athletic stance. On the front face, it now gets a reworked lip with redesigned foglamps.

Around the sides, it features sporty side skirts that are finished in piano black and get a small air vent around the rear wheel arch. Also, the stock 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels are now replaced with bigger 7-spoke alloy wheels. In fact, the designer has imagined these rims to be made of carbon fiber. On the rear face, the artist has fixed a custom splitter with bigger exhaust vents. Also, the taillamps are connected via an LED light bar. These modifications make the XUV700 look sportier than its stock avatar.

From the factory, the XUV700 comes loaded to the gills. It gets twin LCD panels for the instrument console and infotainment unit. Moreover, it comes with ADAS tech offering safety aids like adaptive cruise control, blindspot monitoring, lane keep assist and more.

For the powertrain options, the XUV700 comes with two engine options – 2.0L mStallion turbocharged petrol and 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine. The petrol motor is capable of putting out 200 PS and 380 Nm, while the diesel engine develops 185 PS and 450 Nm. These engines will be available with both manual and automatic transmission choices.