2020 Grand i10 Euro-Spec Version Looks More Sporty, Sketch Released

Hyundai will launch the next-generation Grand i10 on August 22 and is expected to make a huge impact upon arrival

Hyundai’s European division has unveiled the first teaser of the next-generation i10 and its global debut will be hosted at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany in September. The South Korean auto major will reveal the brand new i10 first in India on August 22 and its official images are already out. Known as the Grand i10 Nios, its bookings have commenced across the country with deliveries likely in the coming weeks.

The Euro-spec Hyundai i10 will have different exterior compared to the domestic-bound hatchback and since both images have been released, we can tell you the visual variations. Normally the teaser sketches will be rather dramatic compared to the actual model. The European model appears to have more cuts and creases compared to the India-spec version and looks more sporty.

Moreover, the circular Daytime Running Lights are present in place of the sleeker unit that goes well with the sportier front grille used in the Indian model. The new alloy wheels will have the same design used on both Euro- and India-spec hatchback. In Europe, Hyundai calls the upcoming i10 as energetic and has an agile look.

It looks more athletic than the India-spec version and will boast a number of advanced driver assistance technologies like Autonomous Emergency Braking, lane keep assist, and high beam assist as part of the standard package. However, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity could be broadly similar in both the models.

Other key equipment includes a reversing camera, driver attention warning, pedestrian detection, etc. On the exterior front, the bumper is expected to be more pronounced in the Euro-spec 2020 Hyundai i10 and it will be offered in dual-tone colour options. Hyundai will likely use funky two-tone paint schemes to lure in customers as well in the domestic market.

Hyundai indicates that the next generation i10 has been styled and developed by the brand’s European division. Globally, the 2020 Hyundai i10 sits on the same platform as the Kia Picanto.