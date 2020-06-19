Diesel Variant Of 2020 Hyundai Creta More Popular Than Petrol Version

The second-generation Hyundai Creta has so far garnered over 30,000 bookings since it went on sale in India in the second-half of March this year

The 2020 Hyundai Creta went on sale in the country in March this year. The recently launched SUV has seen a pretty good response from the market in spite of the ongoing challenging conditions. The new Creta even became the best-selling model in the Indian car market with a total sale of 3,212 units.

However, at a time when people are moving from Diesel-powered to petrol vehicles, and, hence, even manufacturers are preparing to shift entirely to petrol powerplants, the new Hyundai Creta has witnessed a larger demand for the diesel variant as compared to the petrol model. As per the company, 55 per cent of over 30,000 bookings made so far are for the diesel model.

It has also received that even the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor has been quite well-received and is performing as per the company’s expectations. It should be mentioned here that the new Hyundai Creta is available with three engine options – 1.5-litre turbo-diesel, 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol.

The diesel motor is available with two transmission options – 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. It outputs 115 PS and 250 Nm. The 1.5-litre petrol motor offers 115 PS and 144 Nm and is available with two transmission choices – 6-speed manual and CVT. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol model, however, is offered only with a 7-speed DCT. It offers 140 PS and 242 Nm.

The second-generation Hyundai Creta is a direct rival of the Kia Seltos, which has lent its platform and engine options to the new offering. Both the SUVs from Hyundai Motor Group enjoy a distinct design identity, which is something that will easily help buyers choose between the two models.

Also, in order to reduce the impact of the new Creta on the demand for the Seltos, Kia Motor India has recently updated the entire variant lineup of its C-SUV in order to make its vehicle offer better value and easily match the Creta’s impressive equipment level.