Demand For Tata Nexon EV Is Equal To Its Diesel Counterpart

Tata Nexon EV is the highest-selling electric vehicle in the country today, and it is managing to find as many buyers as its diesel iteration

Tata Nexon is currently the only product in the Indian market that is on sale with petrol, diesel, and electric powertrains. One can buy the Nexon with either an IC engine or an all-electric powertrain. While the EVs still have a rather small market share in the Indian automotive space, Tata Nexon EV has managed to register equal demand for itself as its diesel counterpart.

This revelation comes as the brand claims to have registered equal demand for the Nexon’s electric and diesel variants. PB Balaji, Chief Finance Officer, Tata Motors, revealed that the indigenous carmaker received an almost similar number of bookings for the electrified Nexon and the one fitted with the oil burner.

He quoted, “The combination of FAME-II benefits and subsidies provided by the state government is making EVs extremely attractive.” In fact, the carmaker is hoping to see a 5 per cent share for the Nexon EV in the brand’s total sales volume.

Talking of sales figures, the carmaker sold a total of 650 units of the electric SUV in July this year. It was also the highest figure ever registered by the Nexon EV on the monthly sales tally since it went on sale in India. As of now, the Nexon EV holds a 71 per cent market share in the EV segment. Moreover, the brand has noted sales of 1,716 units in the first quarter of the current financial year.

Recently, the manufacturer has introduced the Dark Edition of its electric SUV. Powering the Nexon EV is a permanent magnet DC motor, which is capable of generating a peak power output of 127 PS and 245 Nm of max torque. The motor sources power from a 30.2 kWh, high-voltage, lithium-ion battery pack.

The Nexon EV comes with two driving modes, namely Normal and Sport. With abundant performance on offer, it can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 9.9 seconds. It is priced from Rs. 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the Nexon EV can also be bought via a subscription plan from Tata Motors. A monthly premium for which starts from Rs. 29,999.