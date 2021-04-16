Demand For Creta Is Three Times The Production Capacity, Says Hyundai

Hyundai has reported that the demand for Creta SUV keeps growing in India, and the orders are currently three times the production capacity

Hyundai Creta was first introduced in our market back in 2015, and last year, its second-generation model was launched in India. Since the arrival of the second-gen Creta, its demand has sky-rocketed, and it is currently the best-selling SUV in the Indian market, which is quite an impressive feat.

According to a PTI report, the demand for the Creta is around three times as much as the production capacity! S.S Kim, Managing Director and CEO of Hyundai Motor India, stated that they are adopting a flexible manufacturing approach to cater to the demand, despite the global semiconductor shortage, but the pending orders for Creta keep increasing.

“In the case of Creta, the demand keeps growing and currently, the orders are around three times larger than the production capacity. So, every month, the pending bookings are getting accumulated which explain the huge waiting period for the model,” Kim told PTI. At the moment, the waiting period for the Creta stands at around 32 weeks for the E and EX trim levels, and around 24 weeks for other variants.

One reason for the immense popularity of Hyundai Creta is its features list. The SUV offers plenty of premium features and equipment, like a panoramic sunroof, connected car tech, ventilated front seats, power-adjustable driver seat, air purifier, keyless entry, climate control, cruise control, etc. Also, the Creta is available with multiple engine and transmission options, which makes it extremely versatile.

In 2018, Hyundai’s total sales in the Indian market stood at 5,50,002 units. In 2019, sales dropped to 5,10,260 units, and in 2020, it dropped further to 4,23,642 units. The manufacturer has stated that customer demand is quite strong at the moment, and the company is planning to regain all lost sales momentum. The South Korean manufacturer is also planning to regain its full production capacity in India this year.

Earlier this month, Hyundai announced that it had crossed the 10 lakh cumulative sales milestone for its SUVs in India. Creta and Venue were responsible for a major chunk of these sales. Hyundai India has two more SUVs in its arsenal, Tucson and Kona EV, and it is planning to add another one very soon – Alcazar.