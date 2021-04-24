Delivery Of Ford Vehicles To Be Delayed Due To Semiconductor Shortage

Ford India’s current portfolio consists of the likes of Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport as well as the flagship SUV Endeavour

A global shortage of semiconductors — chips that power massive data-centres, modern automobiles and tons of digital devices — has affected global manufacturing. and the problem is not expected to end anytime soon. The chip shortage has resulted in major automobile companies halting or slowing down vehicle production.

Ford India is also stuck in this unfortunate situation, and it now appears that if you have booked a Ford car, you might have to wait longer than originally promised to you by the dealership. According to a retrieved e-mail from PPS Lalbagh Ford (Bengaluru) to a buyer, the delivery of their Ford vehicle has been “delayed due to the non-availability of semiconductors.”

The e-mail also reads that the lead time will be increased from 90 days, which must have been originally quoted to the buyer, to 120 days. Ford currently hastwo factories in India, one in Chennai and the other one in Sanand, Gujarat. The American automaker expects the issue to continue for at least the first half of 2021.

As of now, Ford India has five offerings in its portfolio – Figo, Freestyle, Aspire, EcoSport and the flagship Endeavour. The carmaker was also in the news recently for hiking the price across its entire line-up. The price hike ranges from Rs 3,000 for the Aspire to a massive Rs 80,000 for the Endeavour.

Effective from April 2021, the price hike means that the Ford Figo is now priced from Rs 5,82,000 to Rs 8,37,000, while its sedan sibling Aspire will now be retailed at a base price of Rs 7.27 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 8.72 lakh. Pricing for the Freestyle crossover also starts from Rs 7.27 lakh, but goes up to Rs 9.02 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel trim.

The EcoSport is now priced from Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 11.69 lakh, while the flagship SUV Endeavour will now be retailed from Rs 29.99 lakh to Rs 36.25 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the range-topping 2.0L Diesel Endeavour Sport 4×4 AT trim.