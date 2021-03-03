Deliveries Of Renault Kiger Compact SUV Commence In India

Renault India has finally begun deliveries of the all-new Kiger, and the waiting period extends up to 8 weeks in some cities

Deliveries of the Renault Kiger have now commenced in India, starting today (3rd March 2021). The Kiger SUV was launched in our market last month, priced from Rs. 5.45 lakh to Rs. 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and it is currently the most affordable offering in its segment, undercutting even its cousin, Nissan Magnite.

Renault Kiger is built on the same ‘CMF-A+’ platform as Nissan Magnite, and is available with the same two engine options as well. The first one is a 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol motor, with 72 PS and 96 Nm on tap. The second engine option is also a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder unit, but turbocharged, generating 100 PS and 160 Nm (152 Nm with CVT).

As standard, both these engines are paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The turbo-petrol variant gets the option for a CVT, and unlike the Magnite, the NA petrol gets an optional 5-speed AMT. Also, the RXZ turbo variant gets driving modes – Eco, Normal, and Sports – with a rotary selector in the centre console.

Renault Kiger is quite a handsome vehicle, sporting a vertically-split headlamp design (with LED DRLs and pure vision LED headlights), C-shaped LED taillights, a chrome-studded front grille, and roof rails. Also, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels are available on the SUV, with a unique and pretty design, and Renault offers dual-tone paint options across the range.

Inside the cabin, centre armrest is available for the first as well as the second row, with integrated cupholders and a mobile slot in the latter. The Kiger also offers plenty of premium features, including an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch TFT instrument console, push-button start/stop, height-adjustable driver seat, ARKAMYS audio system (with 4 speaker and 4 tweeters), automatic climate control, reverse parking sensors, reverse parking camera, and up to 4 airbags.

Buyers can also opt for wireless smartphone charger, air purifier, ambient cabin lighting, front parking sensors, trunk light, and puddle lamps. In the Indian market, Renault Kiger competes with Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Honda WR-V, and of course, Nissan Magnite.